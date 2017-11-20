TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable December 8, 2017 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $17.26 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.37 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $24.64.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distribution Details Class A Share (FTN) $0.12570 Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: November 29, 2017 Record Date: November 30, 2017 Payable Date: December 8, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

1-877-478-2372 or Local: 416-304-4443

info@quadravest.com

www.financial15.com



