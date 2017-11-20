Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc.: Meridian Waste Solutions Closes Three Acquisitions to Enhance its Technology Footprint

Expects Significant Revenue Contribution in Healthcare Technology in 2018

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian Waste" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, non-hazardous resource services company, announced today the closing of the acquisitions of three companies: WelNess, LLC, LGMG, LLC (d/b/a Verifi Resource Group) and Integrity Lab Solutions, LLC, companies specializing in medical hospital laboratory testing and diagnostics operations.

The acquisition of WelNess, Verifi Resource Group and Integrity Lab Solutions (Verifi) builds upon the healthcare footprint of Meridian Waste's technology division. Verifi is a hospital lab management company, with a history of strong revenue and net income, managing and utilizing five rural community facilities with additional facilities expected in the next 12 months. The principal office in Tulsa, Oklahoma will remain in place, expanding Meridian's Technology Division geographical footprint westward.

Verifi's expertise includes building and enhancing hospital labs, procuring medical equipment and streamlining lab operations. The combination of Verifi's management team and Meridian's technology division will accelerate the use of technology to enhance the revenue growth for the Company in 2018. Rural communities are essential to the delivery of healthcare and focusing on improved outcomes, more efficient lab services and a wider range of solutions to reduce healthcare costs for patients and employers; which will allow rural markets to compete directly with the large entities in metropolitan areas.

Today's acquisition comes on the heels of the October 2017 acquisition of DxT Medical, LLC (DxT), a national healthcare distribution company. We believe DxT's strong sales presence, combined with the operational and technical efficiencies of Verifi, will provide the technology division a unique advantage in the healthcare marketplace. Meridian Waste estimates by the end of 2018 the Company will contract and operate 15-25 facilities in its healthcare services division. The acquisition of Verifi will also provide the Company with access to those same stakeholders that will benefit from the connectivity services of the Bright City's mobile application.

"Revenue and earnings growth is our central focus for 2018. Within the management team of the Company, we have experts in logistics, volume growth, healthcare and technology. With Verifi we are taking resource management to new levels by diversifying the core business of environmental services to include "Healthy Communities." Meridian is moving beyond household and business doorsteps by developing a model that enhances community assets such as hospitals, healthcare operations and manufacturing, to provide a pathway to sustainability for our local environments, while focusing on job growth in rural America," stated Jeffrey S. Cosman, CEO of Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. "We believe that it is through continuous innovation and technology that we will best be able to enhance and protect our natural environment, improve and grow our company and increase the financial value held by our shareholders."

About Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc .

Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) is a company defined by our commitment to servicing our customers with unwavering respect, fairness and care. We are focused on finding and implementing solutions for the resource needs and challenges of our customers with a fundamental objective to seek rewarding environmental solutions through technology and innovation. Our core waste business is centered on residential and commercial waste collection and disposal. The technology division centers on creating community-based synergies through healthcare collaborations and software solutions. Our innovation division strives to create value from recovered resources, through advanced byproduct technologies and assets found in downstream production. For more information, visit www.MWSinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve certain risks and uncertainties. The actual results or outcomes of Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. may differ materially from those anticipated. Although Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any such assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. can provide no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will prove to be accurate.

In light of the significant uncertainties and risks inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, such information should not be regarded as a representation by Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. that its objectives or plans will be achieved. Included in these uncertainties and risks are, among other things, fluctuations in operating results, general economic conditions, uncertainty regarding the results of certain legal proceedings and competition. Forward-looking statements consist of statements other than a recitation of historical fact and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "estimate" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Because they are forward-looking, such statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc.'s most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. does not undertake an obligation to update publicly any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

