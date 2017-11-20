Cora France Expands RIS InkCenterInkjet Cartridge Refill Service

CARLSBAD, California, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) today announced that the French-based hypermarket retailerCorahas recently begun to offer the RIS InkCenterinkjet cartridge refill service at several of its locations throughout France. Cora's initial trial program is being expandedbasedon strong sales from its first round of successful installations. Cora customers simply drop off their empty inkjet cartridges at the service counter and while shopping, the cartridge is refilled using the RIS InkCenter machine. The result is a high-quality ink refill for up to 70% savings versus the cost of buying a new cartridge.

"After meeting the CORA Blois team and witnessing first hand their dedication to company growth and their enthusiasm to bring a better value to their customers, I knew we would have a successful partnership. They understand the importance of making a difference in their customer's lives from cost savings to protecting the environment. I am very pleased with the expansion of the Refilling Service to Wattignies and on to many more locations," said Vince Hormovitis, Vice President Sales & Business Development at RIS.

Olivier Martin and Tarik Allouche of the Multimedia Department at Cora became interested in the RIS Ink Cartridge Refilling Service in the early summer of 2017 to offer Cora Blois customers ink filling service while they shopped. With the intent to boost turnover and margins, RIS and Cora set up a trial program at the Blois and Wattignies locations. Additional Cora locations will be joining them in the coming weeks to offer this new service to their customers.

Olivier and Tarik said, "This concept represents a new activity for our multimedia department, offering a quality solution that is more economical for our customers. The inkjet cartridge is refilled using the RIS InkCenter also known as the 'Ink Bar'. The machine is compact, easy to use, and provides excellent savings for our customers while they shop in the store. With the Ink Bar, a cartridge can be recycled many times, which helps the environment and future generations!"

RIS Chief Executive Officer, David Lenny added:"Our new trial program at several Cora hypermarket stores in France represents an exciting opportunity for RIS to again demonstrate our core value proposition of delivering a high quality ink cartridge refill solution at the lower price point that today's consumers want and deserve. We look forward to working with Cora in the years ahead, and are confident that augmenting Cora's wide array of products and services with the RIS-powered ink refill service will be very popular with customers who can get their own cartridges refilled in real-time while they shop."

About RIS

Retail Inkjet Solutions, Inc. (RIS) is the industry leader in retail on-site inkjet cartridge refilling services. The patented RISInkCenter kiosk is deployed in more than 670 participating retail locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe - including Costco Wholesale, Sam's Club, Fry's Electronics, Cora, Intermarché, Auchan, E.Leclerc, Metro Cash & Carry, Saturn, Maplin and select University Bookstores. RIS provides customers with unmatched quality while delivering savings of up to 70%. OurInkCenter kiosks integrate seamlessly into retail environments, delivering a great customer experience. RIS was founded in 2004 by former HP engineers motivated to create a better printing solution for customers at a lower price and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visitwww.Go2RIS.com.

About Cora

Cora France operates 60 hypermarkets mainly in the north and east of France. The company employs 15,100 people and generated revenues of €5 billion in 2016. Some of their major product lines include: groceries, desserts, beverages, gourmet products, home appliances, toys, garden equipment and do-it-yourself kits, as well as event tickets, magazines, travel arrangement, and photo development services. For more information, visitwww.cora.fr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607390/Retail_Inkjet_Solutions_Cora_Blois.jpg