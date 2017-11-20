Shikun & Binui Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Results Release for November 29, 2017

AIRPORT CITY,Israel, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA) ("Shikun & Binui" or the "Company"), a member of the Arison Group and Israel's leading infrastructure and real estate company, announced that it will be releasing its third quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

The Company will also host a conference call on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 starting at 10:30am Eastern Time. Management will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, try the international dial-in number.

US: 1-888-668-9141

UK: 0-800-917-5108

Israel: 03-918- 0644

International:+972-3-918- 0644

At: 10:30am Eastern Time, 7:30am Pacific Time, 3:30pm UK Time, 5:30pm Israel Time

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on the company's website at http://en.shikunbinui.co.il/ beginning 24 hours after the call.

About the Shikun & Binui Group

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy;and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

The above noted in this release includes forward-looking statements based on Company data, as well as Company plans and estimations based on this data. The activity, results and other data may be substantially different in reality given uncertainty and various risks, including those discussed under risk factors in the Company's financial statements and Director's reports.

IR Contact

Company

Inbal Uliansky

+972 (3) 6301058

inbal_u@shikunbinui.com