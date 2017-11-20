Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market 2016-2024 - Nanoencapsulation to Transform the Food Industry

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Nanoencapsulation for Food Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report analyzes the Global market for Nanoencapsulation for Food Products in US$ Million. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 7 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aquanova AG (Germany)
- Frutarom Industries Ltd (Israel)
- Southwest Research Institute (USA)
- Thies Technology (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
Nanoencapsulation to Transform Food Industry
Current & Future Analysis
Major Drivers in a Capsule
Increasing Demand for Functional Foods
Rising Demand for Better Food Packaging
Superior Bioavailability
Technological Advantages
Expansion of Targeted Applications
New Packaging Materials
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Rising Popularity of Nano and Micro-Encapsulation
Nanotechnology in the Food Sector
Present and Future
Major Current & Potential Applications of Nanotechnology in Food Science
Major Applications of Nanotechnology in Food Industry
Areas of Interest in Food Nanotechnology
Food Packaging
The Major Nanotechnology Application Area
Nanoencapsulation - A Technology with Multifarious Applications
New Technology Status Fails to Hinder Adoption of Nanoencapsulation
Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area
Nanoencapsulation - A Comparison with Conventional Encapsulation Technologies
Journey to Commercialization
A Focus on Few Nanoencapsulation Efforts
Issues Marring Nanoencapsulation
Safety Issues - A Major Concern
Potential Delivery to Unintended Targets Threatens Safety Profile
Growing Interest in Nanofoods
Nanofoods - Progress So Far in a Gist
Select Nanotechnology-Based Food Products
Select Nanotechnology-Based Food Supplements
Select Nanotechnology-Based Food Storage Products
Nanomaterials - A Peek into Common Nanomaterials Used in Food and their Perils
Select Food Products Using Nanoparticles of Titanium Dioxide
Disparity in Regulations around NMs
A Comparison of Major Markets
New Regulation on Novel Foods in the EU
3. TECHNOLOGY AND APPLICATION TRENDS
Drug Nanoencapsulation Technique Makes Inroads into Food Sector
Nanoencapsulation Gains Prominence in the Delivery of Botanical Products
Nanoencapsulation of Probiotics using Agro-Waste
Enhanced Nanoencapsulation Procedure Finds Use in Food Applications
Encapsulated Anthocyanins Show Promise in Enhancing Stability of Functional Drinks
Nanoencapsulation of Omega-3 Fatty Acids using Whey Protein
Nanoemulsion
An Ideal Delivery System for Bioactive Peptides
Starch Encapsulation for Flavor Stability
A New Study
New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages
Nanoencapsulation of Tea Catechins
Nanoclays
A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling
Select Trends in Other Sectors
Nanoencapsulated Neem Oil to Curb Increasing Menace of Agricultural Pests/Insects
Robots to take Center-Stage in Crop Cultivation and Protection Measures
Nanoencapsulation Method Finds Usage in Anti-Cancer Drugs/ Therapeutics
4. TRENDS IN THE FOOD ENCAPSULATION MARKET
Food Encapsulation: A Survival Strategy in Food Development
Food Encapsulation: A Perfect Vehicle for Product Differentiation
Changing Food Habits Popularize Encapsulation
Technological Evolution in Food Encapsulation
Increased Shelf Life Drives Demand for Encapsulation Technologies
Surging Interest in Ethnic Cuisines, Flavors & Gourmet Food
Innovation Drives Interest
Newer Applications Expand the Boundaries of the Market
Encapsulating Prebiotics & Probiotics: A Lucrative Niche
High Costs & Complexity Stalemate Growth
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Encapsulation - An Overview
Benefits of Encapsulation
What is the Need for Encapsulation?
Techniques of Encapsulation
Various Chemical Encapsulation Techniques and Size Range
Various Physical Encapsulation Techniques and Size Range
Nanoencapsulation
Nanoencapsulation in Food Industry - An Overview
Core Materials or Actives in Nanocapsules
Shells or Coatings in Nanocapsules
Nano Delivery Systems
Types and Uses
Nanoemulsions
Features and Applications
Liposomes
Nanoparticles
Uses and Types
List of Nanoencapsulates Used in Food Products by Products and Application
Nanostructured Delivery System by Type of Nutrient Delivered and Technology Readiness Level
Key Required Characteristics of Nanotechnology Delivery Systems for Food Products
Food Grade Ingredients in Production
Capability to Incorporate into Food Products
Guard against any Degradation
Enhanced Uptake
Enhanced Bioavailability
Scalability of Production
Types of Nanomaterials
6. SELECT MAJOR MARKET PARTICIPANTS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 7
- The United States (3)
- Europe (3)
- Germany (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Middle East (1)
