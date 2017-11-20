Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market 2016-2024 - Nanoencapsulation to Transform the Food Industry

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nanoencapsulation for Food Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report analyzes the Global market for Nanoencapsulation for Food Products in US$ Million. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 7 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Aquanova AG ( Germany )

) Frutarom Industries Ltd ( Israel )

) Southwest Research Institute ( USA )

) Thies Technology ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. OUTLOOK

Nanoencapsulation to Transform Food Industry

Current & Future Analysis

Major Drivers in a Capsule

Increasing Demand for Functional Foods

Rising Demand for Better Food Packaging

Superior Bioavailability

Technological Advantages

Expansion of Targeted Applications

New Packaging Materials



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Rising Popularity of Nano and Micro-Encapsulation

Nanotechnology in the Food Sector

Present and Future

Major Current & Potential Applications of Nanotechnology in Food Science

Major Applications of Nanotechnology in Food Industry

Areas of Interest in Food Nanotechnology

Food Packaging

The Major Nanotechnology Application Area

Nanoencapsulation - A Technology with Multifarious Applications

New Technology Status Fails to Hinder Adoption of Nanoencapsulation

Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area

Nanoencapsulation - A Comparison with Conventional Encapsulation Technologies

Journey to Commercialization

A Focus on Few Nanoencapsulation Efforts

Issues Marring Nanoencapsulation

Safety Issues - A Major Concern

Potential Delivery to Unintended Targets Threatens Safety Profile

Growing Interest in Nanofoods

Nanofoods - Progress So Far in a Gist

Select Nanotechnology-Based Food Products

Select Nanotechnology-Based Food Supplements

Select Nanotechnology-Based Food Storage Products

Nanomaterials - A Peek into Common Nanomaterials Used in Food and their Perils

Select Food Products Using Nanoparticles of Titanium Dioxide

Disparity in Regulations around NMs

A Comparison of Major Markets

New Regulation on Novel Foods in the EU



3. TECHNOLOGY AND APPLICATION TRENDS

Drug Nanoencapsulation Technique Makes Inroads into Food Sector

Nanoencapsulation Gains Prominence in the Delivery of Botanical Products

Nanoencapsulation of Probiotics using Agro-Waste

Enhanced Nanoencapsulation Procedure Finds Use in Food Applications

Encapsulated Anthocyanins Show Promise in Enhancing Stability of Functional Drinks

Nanoencapsulation of Omega-3 Fatty Acids using Whey Protein

Nanoemulsion

An Ideal Delivery System for Bioactive Peptides

Starch Encapsulation for Flavor Stability

A New Study

New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages

Nanoencapsulation of Tea Catechins

Nanoclays

A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling

Select Trends in Other Sectors

Nanoencapsulated Neem Oil to Curb Increasing Menace of Agricultural Pests/Insects

Robots to take Center-Stage in Crop Cultivation and Protection Measures

Nanoencapsulation Method Finds Usage in Anti-Cancer Drugs/ Therapeutics



4. TRENDS IN THE FOOD ENCAPSULATION MARKET

Food Encapsulation: A Survival Strategy in Food Development

Food Encapsulation: A Perfect Vehicle for Product Differentiation

Changing Food Habits Popularize Encapsulation

Technological Evolution in Food Encapsulation

Increased Shelf Life Drives Demand for Encapsulation Technologies

Surging Interest in Ethnic Cuisines, Flavors & Gourmet Food

Innovation Drives Interest

Newer Applications Expand the Boundaries of the Market

Encapsulating Prebiotics & Probiotics: A Lucrative Niche

High Costs & Complexity Stalemate Growth



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Encapsulation - An Overview

Benefits of Encapsulation

What is the Need for Encapsulation?

Techniques of Encapsulation

Various Chemical Encapsulation Techniques and Size Range

Various Physical Encapsulation Techniques and Size Range

Nanoencapsulation

Nanoencapsulation in Food Industry - An Overview

Core Materials or Actives in Nanocapsules

Shells or Coatings in Nanocapsules

Nano Delivery Systems

Types and Uses

Nanoemulsions

Features and Applications

Liposomes

Nanoparticles

Uses and Types

List of Nanoencapsulates Used in Food Products by Products and Application

Nanostructured Delivery System by Type of Nutrient Delivered and Technology Readiness Level

Key Required Characteristics of Nanotechnology Delivery Systems for Food Products

Food Grade Ingredients in Production

Capability to Incorporate into Food Products

Guard against any Degradation

Enhanced Uptake

Enhanced Bioavailability

Scalability of Production

Types of Nanomaterials



6. SELECT MAJOR MARKET PARTICIPANTS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 7

The United States (3)

(3) Europe (3)

(3) Germany (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Middle East (1)



