Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) through its 100% owned Peruvian subsidiary Palamina S.A.C, made application for an additional 18 claims covering 9,700 hectares in the Department of Puno. Palamina S.A.C. currently has a total of 50 mining claim applications totaling 32,600 hectares in Peru.

Gaban Gold Project: A further 700 hectares were staked for a total 6,100 hectares under application. The Gaban mining claim application area sits at an elevation of 550 metres above sea level and is located on Peru's Pacific-Atlantic interoceanic highway. San Gaban is four hours by highway to the national airport of Puerto Maldonado, is powered by the 206 MW San Gaban hydroelectric complex and a new bridge, scheduled for completion during February 2018, is being built across the San Gaban river which will provide year round easy access to the project.

To date Palamina has conducted five exploration campaigns at Gaban with a view to locating the source of artisanal coarse alluvial gold being mined along the Yanamayo river. Initial sedimentary sampling in streams returned highs of up to 4.9 g/t gold at a -60 mesh. Over 10 groups of artisanal miners are actively mining alluvial gold along a river that intersects the property and numerous intrusive bodies and shear zones hosting orogenic quartz veins have been identified. Orogenic gold mineralization is Palamina's exploration target in this region. The land position at Gaban was expanded to secure the mining rights to areas that may be required for future water, roads and other exploration and mine development facilities.

Figure 1