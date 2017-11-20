Share Capital Registered

ASKER, NORWAY (20 November 2017) Following the stock option exercises as notified by Oslo Stock Exchange on 9 November 2017, 176,850 new shares were today registered in the Company Register in Brønnøysund for exercises from the 2013 stock option plans secured by warrants. The share capital of TGS is thereafter NOK 25,586,472.50 consisting of 102,345,890 shares at a nominal value of NOK 0.25 per share. TGS holds 116,180 of the issued shares as treasury shares.

Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com (http://www.tgs.com/).



Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).