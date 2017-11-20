Andersen Global is proud to announce a new presence in Venice-Mestre, on the Venetian mainland in Italy through the expansion of Italian member firm, Andersen Tax Legal. In addition, the Milan office will relocate at the end of November. The new office in Mestre and new location in Milan have been established to better serve the growing client base in Italy. Andersen Tax Legal now has six locations in Italy: Milan, Brescia, Rome, Venice, Mestre, and Monza.

Andrea De Vecchi, Office Managing Partner of Andersen Tax Legal in Italy, and Regional Managing Partner in Europe shared, "Our new location in Venice-Mestre and expanded presence in Milan allow us to better serve our clients and continue to build our capabilities within the region. Through this expansion, we are able to reach new markets and also improve the quality of life for our employees."

Venice-Mestre is a significant location because of its strategic positioning and high population within the center of the mainland of Venice. Andersen Tax Legal in Italy has been a member of Andersen Global since 2014. The firm will continue to provide tax, financial, accounting, and law consultancy for both domestic and foreign companies and individuals.

"The addition of a new office location and the expanded space in Milan demonstrates the success of the Italian team, and positions us for substantial growth in the future. The expansion of our practice in Italy enables us to more seamlessly deliver best-in-class service," remarked Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,300 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 77 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

