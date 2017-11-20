DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Absorbent Nonwovens for Medical and Hygiene Textiles Applications" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report aims to give an overview of the use of absorptive nonwovens, issues over their continued use for the global population, and new innovations and technologies coming from both research bodies and manufacturers. New processes, composite materials and recycling solutions will be analysed, and an overview will be given of the current market leaders in the absorbent nonwovens field.

The use of nonwoven material in the hygiene and medical sectors is ever increasing, due to the extensive properties offered by nonwoven fabrics over their more traditional woven and knitted counterparts. Ageing populations and overweight and obese populations across the world are pushing more innovation and research into disposable medical and hygiene nonwoven products, in an attempt to find new ways of improving customer well-being and comfort. However, as concerns for the environment become heightened, companies must find new ways to adapt their products to meet increasingly tough standards.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1. Introduction 1.1. Nonwoven processing 1.2. Mechanism of absorbency in nonwovens

2. Absorbent nonwoven products

2.1. Application areas

2.2. Performance mechanisms

2.3. Other required performances

2.4. Why use nonwovens?

2.5. SAPs vs. wood pulp



3. Standards and testing methods for absorbent materials

3.1. laboratory testing method

3.2. Panel (consumer) testing need



4. Current commercialised products and key players



5. Innovations and new developments in industry

5.1. Fit, comfort and quality of life' improvements

5.2. Composite

5.3. Manufacture efficiency and new fibre technologies

5.4. Environmentally-friendly and biodegradable materials

5.5. Recycling



6. Academic research and innovation

6.1. Polymer modification and nanomaterials

6.2. Biocompatibility and environmentally-friendly materials

6.3. Recycling

6.4. Quality of life improvements and antibacterial components

6.5. Alternative SAP products



7. Conclusion and outlook



8. References



