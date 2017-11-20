The Hungarian government has updated the Decree 389/2007, which regulates the support for renewable energies, to allow around 2 GW of projects approved under the FIT program to see completion by the end of 2018, although the incentive scheme was closed in mid-2016.

According to information provided to pv magazine by László Szabo, a senior researcher at the Regional Centre for Energy Policy Research (REKK, Hungary), the new deadline to complete projects under the FIT scheme is now the end of 2018. All approved projects, which according to Szabo have a combined capacity of around 2 GW, may be granted a FIT with an average rate of HUF 31 ($0.10) per ...

