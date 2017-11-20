The following information is based on the press release from Tryg A/S (Tryg) published on November 20, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Tryg has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 16, 2018, approves an extraordinary dividend of DKK 3.60 per share .The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and futures in Tryg (TRYG).



For further information please see the attached file.



