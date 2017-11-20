Reykjavík, 2017-11-20 15:31 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orkuveita Reykjavíkur's (OR; Reykjavík Energy) operating expenses through Q3 2017 were less than during same period in 2016. External operating factors have also been favorable and bottom-line profits amounted to ISK 10.5 billion in the first nine months of year 2017. OR consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors today.



Lowering operating expenses



The operating expenses of OR in the first nine months of year 2017 were, in real terms, lower that in the same period in year 2016. Furthermore, according to OR's financial forecast for year 2018, published October 20th, it is forecast to decrease further in year 2018. This prudence is returned to customers through regulated tariffs, as tariffs for potable water has already been decreased in year 2017 and tariffs for electricity distribution been lowered twice.



Increased price of aluminum



A sizeable portion of power sales by ON Power, one of OR's subsidiaries, is connected to the price of aluminum. Increased price of the metal has thus returned increased revenues. Furthermore, the increased price is calculated for the duration of long-term contracts, so possible future benefits are also presented in the interim financial statements.



Key financial figures on OR's web



OR has in recent years published Key Financial Figures along with the company's financial statements. They can now be found on the company's website at https://www.or.is/english/financepage-8068. The web also comprises interim and annual financial statements for recent years.



Managers' Overview



All amounts are in ISK million Q3 2013 Q3 2014 Q3 2015 Q3 2016 Q3 2017 Revenues 28,806 26,960 28,768 29,921 31,310 Operating expenses (9,794) (9,195) (10,535) (11,785) (11,744) thereof energy purchases and (3,902) (3,644) (4,645) (4,555) (4,238) transmission EBITDA 19,012 17,766 18,234 18,136 19,566 Depreciation (6,251) (6,510) (7,172) (7,584) (7,051) EBIT 12,762 11,256 11,061 10,551 12,515 Income tax (620) (2,257) 0 (3,421) (3,593) Results of the period 5,972 7,879 3,093 9,368 10,512 Cash flow statement Received interest income 176 442 377 146 278 Paid interest expense (3,448) (3,420) (3,181) (2,600) (2,990) Net cash from operating 16,934 17,885 18,126 17,305 18,625 activities Working capital from operation 14,973 12,677 14,734 14,853 15,080 Investment in property, plant, (2,196) (3,565) (7,323) (8,422) (9,567) equipment and intangible assets Repayments of interest bearing (20,561) (13,913) (11,977) (12,681) (13,835) debt



