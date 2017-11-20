sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,089 Euro		+0,01
+12,66 %
WKN: A1C15Y ISIN: AU000000AOH9 Ticker-Symbol: A2O 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTONA MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTONA MINING LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,087
0,094
15:18
0,091
0,094
15:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTONA MINING LIMITED
ALTONA MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTONA MINING LIMITED0,089+12,66 %