Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.11.2017 | 15:46
PR Newswire

Global Treasury & Capital Markets Systems Report 2017 - Focus on Front, Middle and Back Office Functionality and Technology

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Treasury & Capital Markets Systems Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

It is theessential resource for any bank looking for a new system for any area of its trading. While nearly all suppliers claim that their systems cover all asset classes, it is important to understand the reality, not the theory or the marketing. They all have their strengths and weaknesses, with these clearly set out in this report, along with direct input from key users.

The Treasury and Capital Market Systems Report covers:

  • The systems' origins and evolution
  • Strengths and weaknesses
  • Front, middle and back office functionality and technology
  • Extensive user lists
  • The delivery track-record of the suppliers
  • Direct input from users, setting out their experiences
  • Future direction and product roadmap

As with the other reports, this is the best expenditure a bank will make in its systems selection process. Totally independent, in-depth and regularly updated, this report provides a huge amount of unbiased commentary and analysis on each supplier and its treasury and capital markets systems, with direct customer input to highlight the strengths and weaknesses, the successes and failures

Key Topics Covered:

1 Make-up of the Treasury

2 Treasury and Capital Markets Systems Performance - SLT 2017

3 Suppliers and systems profiled
3.1 Broadridge-Broadridge
3.2 Calypso-Calypso
3.3 CCK Financial solution- Guava Suite
3.4 Commercial Banking Applications- IBAS GBF
3.5 GBST- Syn
3.6 Infosys- Finacle Treasury
3.7 Misys- Fusioncapital Kondor
3.8 Misys- Fusioncapital Opics
3.9 Misys- Fusioncapital- Summit
3.10 Misys- Fusioncapital Risque/ Fusioninvest value
3.11 Murex- mxg 2000, MX.3
3.12 FIS (SunGard)- Ambit Treasury Management/Quantum Ambit Treasury Management Sierra & Font Arena
3.13 TCS Financial Solutions- Bancs/Quartz
3.14 Wall Street Systems- Wallstreet Back office/FX, Wallstreet Suite
3.15 Wall Street Systems/FSS-Spectrum
3.16 Wall Street Systems/IT2- IT2 TMS

Companies Mentioned

  • Broadridge
  • Calypso
  • CCK Financial solution
  • Commercial Banking Applications
  • GBST
  • Infosys
  • Misys
  • Murex
  • FIS (SunGard)
  • TCS Financial Solutions
  • Wall Street Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vwvkd3/treasury_and

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com ba

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire