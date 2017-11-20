Global Treasury & Capital Markets Systems Report 2017 - Focus on Front, Middle and Back Office Functionality and Technology

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

It is theessential resource for any bank looking for a new system for any area of its trading. While nearly all suppliers claim that their systems cover all asset classes, it is important to understand the reality, not the theory or the marketing. They all have their strengths and weaknesses, with these clearly set out in this report, along with direct input from key users.

The Treasury and Capital Market Systems Report covers:

The systems' origins and evolution

Strengths and weaknesses

Front, middle and back office functionality and technology

Extensive user lists

The delivery track-record of the suppliers

Direct input from users, setting out their experiences

Future direction and product roadmap

As with the other reports, this is the best expenditure a bank will make in its systems selection process. Totally independent, in-depth and regularly updated, this report provides a huge amount of unbiased commentary and analysis on each supplier and its treasury and capital markets systems, with direct customer input to highlight the strengths and weaknesses, the successes and failures

Key Topics Covered:



1 Make-up of the Treasury



2 Treasury and Capital Markets Systems Performance - SLT 2017



3 Suppliers and systems profiled

3.1 Broadridge-Broadridge

3.2 Calypso-Calypso

3.3 CCK Financial solution- Guava Suite

3.4 Commercial Banking Applications- IBAS GBF

3.5 GBST- Syn

3.6 Infosys- Finacle Treasury

3.7 Misys- Fusioncapital Kondor

3.8 Misys- Fusioncapital Opics

3.9 Misys- Fusioncapital- Summit

3.10 Misys- Fusioncapital Risque/ Fusioninvest value

3.11 Murex- mxg 2000, MX.3

3.12 FIS (SunGard)- Ambit Treasury Management/Quantum Ambit Treasury Management Sierra & Font Arena

3.13 TCS Financial Solutions- Bancs/Quartz

3.14 Wall Street Systems- Wallstreet Back office/FX, Wallstreet Suite

3.15 Wall Street Systems/FSS-Spectrum

3.16 Wall Street Systems/IT2- IT2 TMS

Companies Mentioned



Broadridge

Calypso

CCK Financial solution

Commercial Banking Applications

GBST

Infosys

Misys

Murex

FIS (SunGard)

TCS Financial Solutions

Wall Street Systems

