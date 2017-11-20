The "Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Analysis Product Type, Delivery Type, Type of Animals, Company Analysis, Regional and Country Analysis (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% by value during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by an increase in the animal population and the rising trend of pet ownership among growing middle class income group coupled with rising awareness of animal health.

In recent years, the global Animal Antibiotics Antimicrobials industry has been driven by the rising demand for animal derived food products and increasing healthcare expenditure on pets due to rising pet ownership. Globally, the growth in Animal Antibiotics Antimicrobials market is driven by growing middle class population.

Among the type, Tetracycline accounts for the major market share and anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large animal population base, growing trend of pet humanization and expanding middle class income group.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global animal antibiotics antimicrobials market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Global Antibiotics Antimicrobials Product Outlook

5. Global Antibiotics Antimicrobials Market: Growth and Forecast

6. North America Antibiotics Antimicrobials Market: Growth and Forecast

7. Europe Antibiotics Antimicrobials Market: Growth and Forecast

8. Asia-Pacific Antibiotics Antimicrobials Market: Growth and Forecast

9. Rest of Asia-Pacific Antibiotics Antimicrobials Market, By Value (2017-2022)

10. Market Restraints

11. Consolidation of the Industry

12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis Heart Valve Devices Market

13. SWOT Analysis -Heart Valve Devices Market

14. Policy and Regulations

15. Company Profiles

