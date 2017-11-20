Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) ("Orestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marc G. Blythe, P.Eng. to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Blythe has extensive international mining and mineral exploration experience for gold, copper, silver, nickel and zinc. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from La Trobe University in Melbourne and a Bachelor of Mining Engineering degree from the Western Australian School of Mines. He has evaluated numerous projects worldwide, providing advice on project transactions and the associated debt and equity financing to buyers, sellers and financial institutions.

Mr. Blythe has managed mines for both Placer Dome and WMC Resources (formerly Western Mining Corporation) during his 25 year mining career. He has a strong understanding of mine feasibility and led two feasibility studies which resulted in successful operating mines; the Raleigh Mine and the Bullant Mine, both located near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The Raleigh Mine exceeded its projected production rate, in part due to the development of innovative mining methods by Mr. Blythe.

During his tenure as Corporate Senior Mining Engineer for Placer Dome Inc. based in Vancouver, he completed internal and external mine evaluations, including advising on potential acquisitions and mining technology implementation.

Recently Mr. Blythe was President & CEO of Tarsis Resources Ltd. until its merger with Alianza Minerals Ltd. in 2015.

Mr. Blythe holds a Western Australian First Class Mine Manager's Certificate of Competency and is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

"We look forward to working with Mr. Blythe on business opportunities; Marc is an enthusiastic, motivated and determined individual," stated David Hottman, CEO of Orestone mining Corp.

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based company that controls a portfolio of gold-copper exploration targets in British Columbia, Canada. For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca

ON BEHALF OF ORESTONE MINING CORP.

"David Hottman"

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



For further information contact:

David Hottman

604-629-1929

info@orestone.ca