Referring to the bulletin from Corem Property Group's extraordinary general meeting held on November 10, 2017, the company has issued a new series of common shares and therefore changed the name of its listed series of common shares.



The listed common shares will be traded under a new short name and new ISIN code with effect from November 27, 2017. The order book will not change.



New short name: CORE A Current ISIN: SE0000402448 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: November 24, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0010494856 First day of trading with new ISIN code: November 27, 2017



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.