BALTIMORE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Williams Scotsman, the leading provider of modular space and storage solutions in North America, today announced the launch of a new professional career website: https://www.willscot.com/about/careers/en/. The site highlights the company's culture and the employee stories behind its lasting legacy while exemplifying Williams Scotsman's core values of collaboration, empowerment, excellence and innovation.

Williams Scotsman employs more than 1,200 people in over 90 branch locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"It is the hard work and dedication of our employees that create memorable experiences for our customers," said John Kowalczyk, director, human resources at Williams Scotsman. "As the business continues to evolve and grow, it is critical we attract and retain world-class talent. The career site is such a great tool in attracting that talent and telling the Williams Scotsman story."

The career website, optimized for mobile devices, includes a database of open positions that is easily searchable by job category. Also featured are details on Williams Scotsman's comprehensive benefits packages as well as recognition programs that further enrich the employee experience.

Williams Scotsman is the leading provider of innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. The supplier of choice for the construction, education, healthcare, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors for more than 60 years, Baltimore-based Williams Scotsman has more than 30 million square feet of assets ready to mobilize from over 90 branch locations throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Williams Scotsman's total solutions and world-class service empower customers to be ready to work and optimized for productivity from day one. For more information, go to www.willscot.com.

