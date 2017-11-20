JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- The no fee Refund Advance at Jackson Hewitt® just got even bigger -- up to $3,200 this year. This increase, up from the maximum of $1,300 last year, helps clients get access to more money sooner, at 0% APR and with no fee.

Four years ago, Jackson Hewitt partnered with lenders to pioneer the no-fee refund-advance loan as part of the company's mission to help the hardest-working Americans. Since its inception, the demand for the no fee Refund Advance has grown -- now, approximately a quarter of all Jackson Hewitt clients take advantage of the product, offered by Metabank®. The no fee Refund Advance has high approval rates and does not impact applicants' credit scores.

Clients may pre-qualify online in minutes and then visit a participating Jackson Hewitt as early as December 18, with their pay stub or other income documentation, to prepare their taxes and get up to $400. Qualifying clients just have to provide Jackson Hewitt with a W-2 form, or other equivalent tax documents, to file their return and receive the remainder of the advance.

"The most important thing to us is helping our clients navigate taxes and get the most from their returns," said Alan D. Ferber, Jackson Hewitt CEO. "This year, the no fee Refund Advance maximum is up to $3,200, up from $1,300 last year, to better meet clients' financial needs.

"We know how important the no fee Refund Advance can be for hard-working Americans - especially at this time of year and for those who have struggled to obtain credit or maintain credit in the past - and we work hard to partner with companies to provide innovative products and solutions that work for them."

Some taxpayers also may continue to experience more general delays in receiving their refund, due to the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) Act. Taxpayers who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and/or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), and file early, might be waiting until mid-February for their refund. The no fee Refund Advance can help bridge that gap.

"The no fee Refund Advance is another way we're helping our customers get more this tax season," Ferber added. "Customers can go online to see if they pre-qualify; it's simple and easy. The process is transparent and it has no impact on their credit score."

To learn more about the no fee Refund Advance, visit Jackson Hewitt online or visit your preferred Jackson Hewitt location.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With close to 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, and online and mobile tax solutions, Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

About No Fee Refund Advance

The No Fee Refund Advance is an optional tax refund related loan provided by MetaBank® (it is not the actual tax refund) at participating locations. Available for a limited time. The amount of the loan will be deducted from tax refunds and reduce the amount that is paid directly to the taxpayer. Fees for other optional products or product features may apply. Tax returns may be filed electronically without applying for this loan. Loans offered in amounts of $100, $200, $500, $750, $1,000 or $3,200. Only $200-$400 available beginning December 18, 2017 with a paystub (or other acceptable pre-year-end income verification), and remaining amounts available upon filing tax return with Jackson Hewitt® through the IRS. Availability and loan amount is subject to satisfaction of identity verification, eligibility criteria, and underwriting standards. IRS delays may affect the delivery timing of loan proceeds. Disbursement rules apply. Funds loaded onto card within an hour and direct deposit next business day. Ask Tax Pro for details.

About Meta Financial Group®

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ("MFG") is the holding company for MetaBank®, a federally chartered savings bank. MFG shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol CASH. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries through: MetaBank, its traditional retail banking operation; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium financing division; and Refund Advantage, EPS Financial and Specialty Consumer Services, its tax-related financial solutions divisions.

