LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG), a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis markets, announced today that the company has entered into an agreement between OBITX, Inc., formerly known as GigeTech, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of MCIG and FlameNetworks to implement the proprietary eHesive Advertising Network with an Exclusive territory as an EU partner.

FlameNetworks is a hosting company founded in 2005 designed for high quality, cost-effective global hosting solutions, servicing over 20,000+ professional accounts comprising of multiple companies, web agencies and conglomerates / client websites and traffic, hosted from the company's multiple data centers and a multi-layered network with capability over 700Gbps bandwidth.

eHesive is an advertising and traffic generating platform servicing specialty niches with networks such as marijuana and hemp, as well as general audiences, as a result pairing paid advertisers and published customer websites and mobile applications on the site. Through the technology, innovation and industry expertise, the eHesive Network monetizes web and digital real estate and traffic for maximum success. eHesive is unique and has proprietary features, that offer easy to setup and use, creating flexibility and variety of customizations. Some of the unique features include white labeled networks, enterprise networks, custom ad prioritizations, and advanced campaign management settings for optimized traffic exposure.

Digital advertising for mobile and desktop combined, 2016 worldwide, was an estimated $200 billion usd. As an example, of that, Snapchat's share of mobile ad spending was 2%, compared with Google's 33% and Facebook's 25%. In the U.S. alone, Forbes referenced digital ad spending in the U.S. to reach $83 billion by the end of 2017 and the EU at $47 billion. "Mobile and video are the powerhouses driving the European online advertising market as we enter a post-desktop banner advertising world," said Daniel Knapp, senior director of TMT at IHS Markit. "The rules and practices of online advertising have changed with these new formats and screens gaining ground, and our study shows that marketers' and publishers' efforts to innovate both in terms of measurement, delivery, targeting and creative are paying off." This allows the FlameNetworks and Obitx relation to successful ascertain part of the online ad network with specific markets, which most competitors do not offer in the increasing $350 billion usd online ad network market by 2020.

The partnership enables FlameNetworks to expand their current offering by providing their paid hosting subscribers exclusive eHesive publishers accounts, to serve text, image and video advertisements to desired targeted audiences and website content. This software as a service, will also bring in many more websites as a result to publish and advertise.

This partnership and exclusive enterprise relation, goes inline with our global cannabis outreach and partnered initiatives, throughout North America, in United States, Mexico and Canada, and our international progress in Germany, Spain and Australia.

"eHESIVE's Ad Network automation process makes monetization simple for both advertisers and affiliates, from automated budget calculations to easy marketer and affiliate setup. Our system is ready to offer value added services and traffic to FlameNetworks customer base," added Alex Mardikian, CMO of mCig Inc.

The eHESIVE Cannabis Network offers a higher return than that of other ad networks with affiliate commissions paid dependent on the desired ads and networks. The ad network utilizes elements such as CPM, CPA, CPV, CPL, CPC and Auction as part of its ad pricing and payment structure.

"The eHESIVE platform helps to build mCig's exposure and promotes our cannabis services creating added revenue, while benefiting FlameNetworks in providing a service and technology that expands functionality and provides a marketing option to their clients, while offering them an added bonus and non-intrusive means of generating income," says Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCig Inc.

"We are very excited to have mCig's eHESIVE and OBITX, Inc. team on board. Adding eHESIVE technology to our current platform gives us an advantage over other hosting providers to serve certain specific target markets while providing built in traffic and monetization in our service offering," says Fabrizio Leo, CEO of FlameNetworks.

About OBITX, Inc

OBITX Inc, a 100% subsidiary of mCig, Inc., developing advanced, full featured software, and services to meet technology and business needs. The team is comprised of experienced developers, programmers, and engineers provide a unique capacity for developing innovative products layered in complexity and designed exclusively for any business initiative.

While OBITX Inc, covers traditional business sectors it is also concentric and specializes throughout the cannabis and hemp sectors. Expertise involves designing, building and supporting mission critical enterprise applications. Specializing in core product development areas ranging from enterprise infrastructure to low-level system applications, we deliver cutting-edge solutions that leverage our years of experience into robust end products with high availability and scalability.

About MCIG Group (OTCQB: MCIG)

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to being the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. has transitioned from a vaporizer manufacturer to industry leading large scale, full service cannabis cultivation construction company with its Grow Contractors division currently operating in the rapidly expanding Nevada market.

mCig, Inc. also employs a world renowned tech team and has recently entered the tech space to satisfy its evolving role in technology and in keeping its growing following up to speed.

The company looks forward to growing its core competencies to service the ancillary legal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD markets, with broader expansion to take place once federal laws change. With over seventy five years of experience combined between the key players that make up the Cannabis Grow Contractors Division, mCig Inc. is proud to work with Cannabis Industry leaders and provide broad and rounded solutions for legal growers nationwide.

