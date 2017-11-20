Islamic Banking Systems & Suppliers Report 2017 - The Challenges of Islamic Banking Technology and Shari'ah Compliant Systems

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Islamic Banking Systems & Suppliers Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Islamic Banking Technology Market Report from the publisher provides an unrivalled resource covering this specialist market. It will assist banks with the selection of the best system to support their operations and is an ideal reference and source of primary information on Islamic banking systems for suppliers and consultants operating or looking to operate in this expanding sector.

By drilling down into the complexities and detail of what makes Shari'ah compliant systems, this guide explores each system and the supplier's ability to innovate, to control and manage the operation and to provide excellent customer service.

In a totally independent editorial, the Islamic Banking Technology Market Report reviews the strengths and weaknesses of specialist suppliers and their systems, analysing the background, functionality, future direction and user base for each.

The guide will help you to:

Explore the challenges of Islamic banking technology

Review the various Islamic finance authorities involved

Compare conventional banking vs. Islamic finance

Draw experience from four in-depth case studies of Islamic system implementations

Gain comprehensive knowledge of over 30 specialist Islamic finance technology vendors and over 40 of their systems.

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Islamic Banking Systems and Suppliers Guide



2. Islamic Banking Market Overview



3. The Challenges of Islamic Banking Technology and Shari'ah Compliant Systems



4. A 4D approach to selecting the right Islamic banking system



5. The Current Islamic Banking Systems Market



6. Conventional vs. Islamic Banking



7. The Authorities



8. Case studies

8.1. ADCB

8.2. Am Bank

8.3. Alinma Bank

8.4. Boubyan Bank

8.5. Global Banking Corporation

8.6. United Arab Bank



9. Supplier Profiles

9.1. 3i Infotech

9.2. Autosoft Dynamics

9.3. B&F Soft

9.4. BML Istisharat

9.5. CCK Financial Solutions

9.6. China Systems Corporation

9.7. Complex Systems Inc.

9.8. ERI

9.9. FIS

9.10. ICSFS

9.11. IDCorp

9.12. Infopro

9.13. Infosys

9.14. Infrasoft Technologies

9.15. International Turnkey Systems (ITS)

9.16. Intertech

9.17. Leadsoft/Leads Corporation

9.18. Microlink Solutions

9.19. Millennium Information Solutions

9.20. Misys

9.21. Nucleus Software

9.22. Oracle FSS

9.23. Path Solutions

9.24. Pibas

9.25. SAB

9.26. Silverlake Axis

9.27. Sopra Banking Software (Delta-Bank)

9.28. Sopra Banking Software (Thaler)

9.29. FIS (Sungard)

9.30. Silverlake Axis (Sungard)

9.31. TCS Financial Solutions

9.32. Temenos

9.33. Trasset



10. Glossary of Islamic Banking Terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l62lgm/islamic_banking





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716