AUSTIN, Texas , Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced an all-new, breakthrough product and two advanced product updates in a major evolution of its SolarWinds Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS) portfolio. The new offerings expand the company's current capabilities for comprehensive, full-stack monitoring with the introduction of AppOptics, a new application and infrastructure monitoring solution; significant updates to Papertrail, providing faster search speeds and new log velocity analytics; and enhanced digital experience monitoring (DEM) functionality within Pingdom.



Collectively, the new SolarWinds Cloud portfolio gives customers broad and unmatched visibility into logs, metrics, and tracing, as well as the digital experience. It will enable developers, DevOps engineers, and IT professionals to simplify and accelerate management and troubleshooting, from the infrastructure and application layers to the end-user experience. In turn, it will allow customers to focus on building the innovative capabilities businesses need for today's on-demand environments.



"Application performance and the digital experience of users have a direct and significant impact on business success," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "With the stakes so high, the ability to monitor across the three pillars of observability-logs, metrics, and tracing-is essential. SolarWinds Cloud offers this comprehensive functionality with industry-best speed and simplicity. With AppOptics and the enhancements to Papertrail and Pingdom, we're breaking new ground by delivering even greater value to our customers in an incredibly powerful, disruptively affordable SaaS portfolio."



AppOptics: Simple, unified monitoring for the modern application stack Available today, AppOptics addresses challenges customers face from being forced to use disparate solutions for applications and infrastructure performance monitoring. To do so, it offers broad application performance monitoring (APM) language support with auto-instrumentation, distributed tracing functionality, and a host agent supported by a large open community to enable expanded infrastructure monitoring capabilities and comprehensive visibility through converged dashboards.



For a unified view, AppOptics' distributed tracing, host and IT infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics all feed the same dashboarding, analytics, and alerting pipelines. SolarWinds designed the solution to simplify and unify the management of complex modern applications, infrastructure, or both. This allows customers to solve problems and improve performance across the application stack, in an easy-to-use, as-a-service platform.



For application performance monitoring, the powerful distributed tracing functionality can follow requests across any number of hosts, microservices, and languages without manual instrumentation. Users can move quickly from visualizing trends to deep, code-level, root-cause analysis.



AppOptics bridges the traditional divide between application and infrastructure health metrics with unified dashboards, alerting, and management features. The host agent runs Snap and Telegraf plug-ins, enabling drop-in monitoring of key systems. The solution integrates with a wide range of systems to support the heterogeneous infrastructure environments dominating today's IT landscape.



AppOptics serves as a highly extensible custom metrics and analytics platform that brings together applications, infrastructure, and business data to deliver deep insights that enable fast problem resolution. Finally, with pricing starting at $7.50 USD per host/month, AppOptics delivers an unmatched combination of deep functionality and very affordable pricing, a breakthrough that makes powerful application performance monitoring capabilities accessible to virtually all organizations.



Papertrail: Faster, smarter troubleshooting with log velocity analytics and 'lightning search' Papertrail is a cloud-hosted log management solution that helps users troubleshoot infrastructure and application problems. The latest version introduced today includes log velocity analytics, which can instantly visualize log patterns and help identify anomalies. For example, customers now can visualize an increase in total logs sent by a server, a condition that could indicate imminent failure, or something out of the norm.



Also, new to Papertrail is "lightning search," which will enable developers, support engineers, and systems administrators to search millions or billions of log messages faster than ever before, and then immediately act on information found within the log messages. Together, Papertrail's latest enhancements empower customers to troubleshoot complex problems, error messages, application server errors, and slow database queries, faster and smarter, with full visibility across all logs.



Pingdom digital experience monitoring Research firm Gartner estimates that, "by 2020, 30 percent of global enterprises will have strategically implemented DEM technologies or services, up from fewer than 5 percent today1." Pingdom, a market leader in the DEM arena, helps make websites faster and more reliable with powerful, easy-to-use uptime and performance monitoring functionality. Available on November 27, the Pingdom solution's latest enhancements for digital experience monitoring include three new dashboard views that provide the ability to continuously enhance user experience on websites or web applications:



-- Sites View: Customers can quickly locate a user experience issue on any monitored website -- Experience View: Customers can filter users and identify those affected by performance issues -- Performance View: Customers can explore the technical cause of an issue and quickly and easily identify opportunities for performance improvements



The latest updates to the Pingdom solution's digital experience monitoring will empower customers to know first when issues affect their site visitors' experience, and quickly surface critical information needed to enhance the overall experience.



SolarWinds Cloud: The next evolution of SaaS-based full-stack monitoring Today's announcement of SolarWinds Cloud is another important milestone in the company's drive to deliver a set of comprehensive, simple, and disruptively affordable full-stack monitoring solutions built upon a common, seamlessly integrated, SaaS-based platform. Since 2014, SolarWinds has dramatically expanded its cloud portfolio and capabilities through a series of acquisitions, while making significant progress integrating these acquired solutions, including Pingdom, Librato, Papertrail, and TraceView, under a common sales and operational model.



AppOptics builds on the technology and feedback SolarWinds put into Librato and TraceView since their introductions. Now, the company has integrated and enhanced this functionality within a single solution, taking another big step forward in advancing its strategy to unify full-stack monitoring across the three pillars of observability on a common SaaS-based platform. SolarWinds' ultimate goal is to enable a single view of infrastructure, applications, and digital experience, which will help customers solve their most complex performance and reliability problems quickly, with unexpected simplicity and industry-leading affordability.



Customer and industry analyst quotes



Ben Jones, Director, IT Schwarz Partners, leading supplier of corrugated packaging & logistics services



"AppOptics gives us a fast view of the issues. As a result, it helped us drastically cut down on our support time and increase our speed in resolving problems. Within five minutes of installation, we had real-time tracing and application performance data, which is enabling us to quickly pinpoint issues and bring the right resources to bear in finding solutions."



Tim Grieser Research Vice President, Enterprise System Management Software IDC



"Our research shows that customers increasingly are demanding more integrated products that enable them to get a broader view of performance across their IT systems," said Tim Grieser, Research Vice President, Enterprise System Management Software, IDC. "Bringing together tracing data and a range of metrics into common dashboards, analytics and alerting systems is work that addresses this important emerging requirement."



1 Gartner: "Innovation Insight for Digital Experience Monitoring," Analyst: Will Cappelli, Published: 14 October 2016.



About SolarWinds SolarWinds provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide, from Fortune 500 enterprises to small businesses, managed service providers (MSPs), government agencies, and educational institutions. We are committed to focusing exclusively on IT, MSP, and DevOps professionals, and strive to eliminate the complexity that our customers have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. Regardless of where the IT asset or user sits, SolarWinds delivers products that are easy to find, buy, use, maintain, and scale while providing the power to address key areas of the infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud. This focus and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as the worldwide leader in both network management software and MSP solutions, and is driving similar growth across the full spectrum of IT management software. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our THWACK online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.



