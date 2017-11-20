A team of researchers from University of California, Irvine (UCI) has developed a device which which converts sunlight into electricity through the motion of ions, rather than through excitement of electrons as in standard photovoltaics.

UCI researchers bound photosensitive dyes to common plastic membranes and added water. The device they have created is described as similar to existing PV technologies, but it differs in a fundamental way - electricity is generated through ions rather than electrons.

The researchers say that their device, named the synthetic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...