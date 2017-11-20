The Brazilian solar company will invest around 100 million BRL (around $30.7 million) in five solar facilities in the Brazilian state of Tocantins.

Brazilian solar manufacturer Soliker Solar, a subsidiary of Sandylon Investments, is planning to deploy around 25 MW of PV capacity under net metering in the state of Tocantins, in central Brazil.

In a meeting with the state governor, Claudia Lolis, the company's director Gabriela Corté said that the five distributed generation solar projects will have a required investment of 20 million BRL ...

