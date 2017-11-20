Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) study of solar pump technology used in India assesses technical performance and explores innovative business cases to increase user adoption. The study also helps farmers to choose the right size of the pump according to their requirement or size of fields.

In 2014, the government of India made an ambitious goal to replace 26 million groundwater pumps run on expensive diesel, for more efficient and environmentally friendly options such as solar pumps. The government had then allocated INR 4 billion ($61.5 million) for 100,000 solar pump installation. For 2017-18, the government has planned to install 67,000 more systems under the solar pump program.

Groundwater pumps are a critical technology in India, especially for small-scale farmers who depend on them for irrigating crops during dry seasons. With the lack of a reliable electrical grid connection, and the high price and variable supply of diesel fuel, solar-powered pumps have great potential to meet farmers' needs while reducing costs and better preserving natural resources.

MIT researchers have just released a new report, "Solar Water Pumps: Technical, Systems, and Business Model Approaches to Evaluation," evaluating a range of solar pump technologies and business models available in India for irrigation and salt mining to better understand which technologies can best fit farmers' needs.

The report includes all the latest experimental evaluation implemented by the Comprehensive Initiative on Technology Evaluation (CITE), a program supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and led by a multidisciplinary team of faculty, staff, and students at MIT.

Designing the study to fill information gaps in the market

"There's a lot of potential for these technologies to make a difference, but there is a large variance in the cost and performance of these pumps, and a lot of confusion in finding the right-sized pump for your application," ...

