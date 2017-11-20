sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

69,00 Euro		+0,796
+1,17 %
WKN: A1JV4H ISIN: US8486371045 Ticker-Symbol: S0U 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPLUNK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPLUNK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,58
68,95
16:14
68,57
68,96
16:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPLUNK INC
SPLUNK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPLUNK INC69,00+1,17 %