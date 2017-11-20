Leadership: Tom Gentile, President & CEO, Spirit AeroSystems

For leading the turnaround of the aerospace industry's leading aersostructures provider and securing a long-term master contract with Boeing that is critical to the long-term viability of both companies, which will partner on additive manufacturing and other advanced processes

MRO: Delta TechOps

Delta TechOps avoided more than 1,000 potential engine events over the past year by implementing an innovative approach to asset monitoring and operations via data tools.

Platforms: 737 Max

Successfully introducing the first version of the 737MAX (737-8) into service, while simultaneously developing and flight testing the 737-9 and starting assembly of the 737-7. Amid production rate increases, Boeing's Renton-based 737 team introduced the first MAX into the line without incurring delays or interruption.

Safety: Commercial Safety Aviation Safety Team/Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Sharing Initiative

An unparalleled collaboration between government and industry to improve aviation safety. Having exceeded its first 10-year goal and reduced U.S. commercial aviation fatality risk by 83%, CAST now aims to reduce the remaining risk of 50% by 2025, leveraging industry data and analytical tools from ASIAS.

Supplier Innovation: Norsk Titanium/Boeing

For qualifying the first additively manufactured structural titanium parts for a commercial aircraft. Titanium fittings produced using Norsk's "wire-in-arc" Rapid Plasma Deposition process are FAA-approved and being installed in Boeing 787s.

Technology: Airbus

The BLADE project, Breakthrough Laminar Aircraft Demonstrator in Europe, is tasked with proving the viability of introducing laminar flow technology to commercial aviation. It aims to improve aviation's environmental footprint, bringing with it a 50% reduction of wing friction drag and up to 5% lower CO2 emissions.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Dr. John S. Lanford, Chairman and CEO, Aurora Flight Sciences

John Langford's achievements range from leading the MIT Daedalus team that set human-powered flight records in 1988 to building Aurora Flight Sciences, the company he founded in 1989, into a world leader in autonomous flight. In 2017, Boeing moved to acquire Aurora for its expertise and Dr. Langford was named the next chairman of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Bruce Whitman, Chairman, President and CEO, FlightSafety International

Bruce Whitman is being honored for providing clear direction, support and management for his aviation training and simulator manufacturing company for over 50 years and by doing so helping to ensure the safety of thousands of air crews and passengers every day.

