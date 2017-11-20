

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bruno Mars emerged as the champion of the evening at the 2017 American Music Awards Sunday, winning seven prizes, including the coveted 'Artist of the Year' award, beating out the likes of Ed Sheeran and Drake.



Keith Urban took home three awards, dominating the country field. One Direction singer Niall Horan was adjudged Best New Artist.



It was a male-dominated affair in most categories in the world's largest fan-voted awards show, where more than two dozen awards were handed out.



DJ Khaled's 'I'm The One' is the Favorite Song in Rap/Hip-Hop. Lady Gaga is the Favorite Female Artist in Pop/Rock section, while Carrie Underwood is the Favorite Female Artist in country music.



Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' was selected as Favorite Song in Pop/Rock category. The popular hit also won Collaboration of the Year award.



Legendary Diana Ross won the Lifetime Achievement award.



The awards show was a special family affair for Diana Ross, with her daughter and the show's host actress Tracee Ellis Ross joining other members of her entire family to present the award to the 73-years old music icon.



Ross performed a medley of some of her biggest hits such as 'I'm Coming Out,' 'Take Me Higher,' and 'Ease On Down The Road' for music enthusiasts who gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



Christina Aguilera took the stage to honor Whitney Houston and the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard.



BTS made their US debut with a performance that rocked the house, while Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Pink and Demi Lovato entertained the crowd with their memorable performances.



