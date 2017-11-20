Global Medical Publishing Markets 2017-2021 - The Industry Continues to Consolidate

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Medical Publishing 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the dynamics of STM publishing. Rely on Global Medical Publishing 2017-2021 to build your growth plan for this year and beyond.
Medical publishing is a $9.9 billion industry whose market leaders enjoy double-digit profit margins, serving one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. Medical publishing has a diverse range of revenue channels. In this report, the overall market and each market segment are divided into five content delivery channels: books, journals, online content, abstracting and indexing, and other activities.
Global Medical Publishing 2017-2021 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
- Exclusive analysis of market size and structure
- Perspective on which medical publishing products and services customers want most
- Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers
- Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
- Exclusive market projections to 2021 by publishing activity and more
Whether your focus is books, journals, online content, you can trust Global Medical Publishing 2017-2021 to provide the inside intelligence you need to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition in the dynamic markets for STM content worldwide.
Trends Covered Include:
- Consolidation of the medical publishing market
- Research origins becoming less meaningful as new powers emerge
- Impact of political and economic uncertainty
- Potential fallout from repeal and replace in U.S. health care market
- Development of altmetrics and dynamic content
- Health care is fertile ground for mobile content
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Global Medical Publishing Market
- Market Size
- Journals
- Books
- Online Content
- Other Activities
- Abstracting & Indexing (A&I) Services
- Elimination
- Medical Publishing By Geography
- Regional Breakdown:
- Language Splits And Major Publishing Hubs
- Currency
Chapter 2: Leading Medical Publishers
- Relx - Elsevier
- Wolters Kluwer
- Springer Nature
- John Wiley & Sons
- Ibm Watson Health
- Pearson
- Informa
- Hearst Health
- Thieme Publishing
- American Medical Association
Chapter 3: Trends & Forecast
- Current Trends in Medical Publishing
- The Industry Continues to Consolidate
- As Emerging Markets Grow, National Origins May Have Lost Meaning
- Political & Economic Uncertainty Are Global
- "Repeal & Replace Obamacare" Creates Uncertainty in U.S. Health Care System
- U.S. Veteran Administration Joins Dod in Adopting Cerner, Will Boost Online Content
- Stand-Alone Products Evolving to Dynamic Content
- Health Care is Particularly Fertile Ground for Mobile Applications
- Researchers Want to Discover, Analyze, Share: Got Tools?
- Medical Publishing Forecast
- Introduction
- Journals Forecast
- Books Forecast
- Online Content Forecast
- Other Activities Forecast
- Abstracting & Indexing Forecast
- Elimination Forecast
- Forecast By Geography
- Forecast of Leading Publishers
