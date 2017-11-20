Global Medical Publishing Markets 2017-2021 - The Industry Continues to Consolidate

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Medical publishing is a $9.9 billion industry whose market leaders enjoy double-digit profit margins, serving one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. Medical publishing has a diverse range of revenue channels. In this report, the overall market and each market segment are divided into five content delivery channels: books, journals, online content, abstracting and indexing, and other activities.

Global Medical Publishing 2017-2021 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Perspective on which medical publishing products and services customers want most

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

, , and Rest of World Exclusive market projections to 2021 by publishing activity and more

Whether your focus is books, journals, online content, you can trust Global Medical Publishing 2017-2021 to provide the inside intelligence you need to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition in the dynamic markets for STM content worldwide.



Trends Covered Include:

Consolidation of the medical publishing market

Research origins becoming less meaningful as new powers emerge

Impact of political and economic uncertainty

Potential fallout from repeal and replace in U.S. health care market

Development of altmetrics and dynamic content

Health care is fertile ground for mobile content



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Global Medical Publishing Market



Market Size

Journals

Books

Online Content

Other Activities

Abstracting & Indexing (A&I) Services

Elimination

Medical Publishing By Geography

Regional Breakdown:

Language Splits And Major Publishing Hubs

Currency

Chapter 2: Leading Medical Publishers



Relx - Elsevier

Wolters Kluwer

Springer Nature

John Wiley & Sons

Ibm Watson Health

Pearson

Informa

Hearst Health

Thieme Publishing

American Medical Association

Chapter 3: Trends & Forecast



Current Trends in Medical Publishing

The Industry Continues to Consolidate

As Emerging Markets Grow, National Origins May Have Lost Meaning

Political & Economic Uncertainty Are Global

"Repeal & Replace Obamacare" Creates Uncertainty in U.S. Health Care System

U.S. Veteran Administration Joins Dod in Adopting Cerner, Will Boost Online Content

Stand-Alone Products Evolving to Dynamic Content

Health Care is Particularly Fertile Ground for Mobile Applications

Researchers Want to Discover, Analyze, Share: Got Tools?

Medical Publishing Forecast

Introduction

Journals Forecast

Books Forecast

Online Content Forecast

Other Activities Forecast

Abstracting & Indexing Forecast

Elimination Forecast

Forecast By Geography

Forecast of Leading Publishers

