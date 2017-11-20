Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Net Asset Value 20-Nov-2017 / 14:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 20 November 2017 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 31 October 2017 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 31 October 2017, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.85p. Further to an announcement released on 19th October 2017, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 101.23p. Loans advanced 360.4m Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through (5.6m) profit or loss Cash and cash equivalents 31.3m Borrowing facilities - Other net assets/(liabilities) (6.5m) Net assets 379.6m Capital amounts drawn as at 31 October 2017 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 October 2017 is shown below. Local Currency Sterling* Amounts drawn GBPm GBP216.6m GBP216.6m Amounts drawn EURm EUR161.8m GBP142.4m GBP359.0m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP3.1m GBP3.1m Committed but undrawn Loans EURm - - GBP3.1m * Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The differenc between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrue income. Of the change in Net Asset Value in October, approximately GBP1.4 million is due to unrealised FX gains. The Group recognised a large unrealised loss in September which has largely reversed this month. The Group also benefitted from the recognition of additional income due to loans recently repaid and some additional income from loan amendments. Enquiries: Ipes (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Jon Jehan T: +44 1481 735814 E: Jon.Jehan@ipes.com ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 4893 End of Announcement EQS News Service 631011 20-Nov-2017

