Correction refers to ISIN code. Correct information is marked in bold below. Referring to the bulletin from Corem Property Group's extraordinary general meeting held on November 10, 2017, the company has issued a new series of common shares and therefore changed the name of its listed series of common shares.



The listed common shares will be traded under a new short name and new ISIN code with effect from November 27, 2017. The order book will not change.



New short name: CORE A Current ISIN: SE0002257402 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: November 24, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0010494856 First day of trading with new ISIN code: November 27, 2017



