sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,023 Euro		-0,164
-2,65 %
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,046
6,092
17:15
6,052
6,096
17:15
20.11.2017 | 16:28
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: Norsk Hydro: REMINDER - Invitation to Hydro's Capital Markets Day November 30 and December 1, 2017

Please find attached the invitation to Hydro's Capital Markets Day on November 30 and December 1, 2017, in London.

If you have not yet registered, we kindly ask you to do so as soon as possible through the following link, www.hydro.com/cmd (https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hydro.com%2Fcmd&data=02%7C01%7Caud.helen.halvorsen%40hydro.com%7C92a2c9c5331e42642ecc08d5284abd85%7Cbc1d89914a284552abc1ace7ae108274%7C1%7C0%7C636459223827911475&sdata=Ql3%2FGzay8dF5WmGD0mhUr2gJD6LPQtItpV40MtFjgUc%3D&reserved=0).

Best regards,

Investor Relations in Hydro

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com (mailto:Stian.Hasle@hydro.com)


CMD invitation 2017 (http://hugin.info/106/R/2150902/825653.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)