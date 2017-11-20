Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Markets, 2024: ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders & Others - Global Strategic Business Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- ECG Systems
- Holter Monitors
- Implantable Loop Recorders
- Others
The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (USA)
- BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
- GE Healthcare UK Ltd. (UK)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V, (USA)
- Medtronic Plc. (USA)
- Mortara Instrument, Inc. (USA)
- Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
- Philips Healthcare (USA)
- Schiller AG (Switzerland)
- Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)
- St. Jude Medical, Inc. (USA)
- Welch Allyn (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cardiovascular Diseases: Facts & Figures
CVD Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices on a High Growth Trajectory
The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
ECG Systems Lead the CVD Diagnostics and Monitoring Market
Competitive Scenario
Holter Monitoring Systems: An Established Market, Facing Threats
Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices
A Comparison of Holter and Other Devices
Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices
A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG Systems- Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT
Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event Monitoring Systems
Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT
Competitive Landscape
Implantable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth
ECG Management Systems: Integral for Data Storage
2. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)
A Major Growth Driver
Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population Drives Demand
Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Cardiac Monitoring Market
Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices
Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring Devices Demand
3. SELECT PRODUCT TRENDS/ADVANCEMENTS
Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances
Disposable Devices
the New Trend in Holter Monitors
ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT): A Potential Threat to Holter Monitors
Innovations in Remote ECG Monitoring
Advancements in ECG Management Systems
Third-Party Integration
GE Muse Version 9 ECG Management System
Mobile Access for ECG Waveforms
Others Advancements in ECG Management Systems
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Holter Monitoring Systems
An Overview
Holter ECG Recording Procedure
Applications of Holter Monitors
Segmentation
Cardiac Event Monitoring
Symptomatic Event Monitors
Auto-Trigger Monitors
Auto-Trigger, Auto-Transmit Monitors
Post Event Monitors
Implantable Cardiac Event Monitors
Key Indications Requiring Cardiac Event Monitoring
Leading Cardiac Event Monitoring Companies in the US
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors
Cardiac Event Monitor or Mobile Cardiac Telemetry
Leading companies operating in the US MCT space include:
ECG Management Systems
5. SELECT LEADING/NOVEL CVD PRODUCTS
Implantable Loop Recorders
Reveal LINQ ICM (Medtronic)
Confirm Implantable Cardiac Monitor (St. Jude Medical)
BioMonitor 2 (Biotronik)
ProMRI (Biotronik)
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry
1-Lead MCT Patch (LifeWatch)
Holter Monitors
Novi Patch Holter (ScottCare Corp.)
BodyGuardian Holter (Preventice Solutions, Inc.)
Other Novel Devices
Kardia (AliveCor)
MoMe Kardia (InfoBionic)
ZIO XT Patch Device (iRythm)
Zio XT Patch: A Potential Threat to Holter Technology
6. A PRELUDE TO CARDIAC DISORDERS
Heart Failure
A Fatal Attack
Cardiac Rhythm Disorders Render the Heart Powerless
Types of Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
A Common Arrhythmia
More in Women
Table 17: Types of Atrial Fibrillation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Palliative Therapies are Not Curative
Curative Therapies Can Provide Relief
Erratic Heart Rhythms: A Bane to Life
Ventricular Arrhythmias
Bradycardia
Cardiac Rhythm Management: A Market Overview
7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND INTRODUCTIONS
HeartSciences Receives CE Mark for MyoVista ECG
Cardiac Insight Receives FDA Approval for Launch of Wearable ECG Sensor
GE Healthcare Launches CardioGraphe
Lantheus Holdings and GE Healthcare Signs a Term Sheet for Worldwide Development and Commercialization of Flurpiridaz F18
BIOTRONIK Introduces CardioMessenger Smart Portable Remote Monitor for Implanted Device Patients
Philips Launches diagnostic quality web-based echo reporting in IntelliSpace Cardiovascular
Ann Arbor Launches AngioDefender
GE Healthcare Introduces Vivid iq Portable Cardiovascular Ultrasound
BioTelemetry Secures CE Marking for Holter Analysis Software
Philips Introduces IntelliSpace Cardiovascular system in Europe
Bayer HealthCare Introduces Online Cardiovascular Tool
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Philips Acquires The Spectranetics Corporation
ScImage and INVIA Announces Partnership
BioTelemetry, Inc. Acquires LifeWatch AG
Hill-Rom Acquires Mortara Instrument
Abbott Acquires ST. Jude Medical
Abbott Completes the Acquisition of Kalila Medical
Event Cardio Group Completes the Acquisition of National Cardiac Monitoring Center
Boston Scientific Corporation Acquires Certain Manufacturing Assets and Capabilities of the Neovasc, Inc.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Acquires CardiAQ
Sorin and Cyberonics Announce Name of Combined Company
Eurofins Scientific Acquires Boston Heart Diagnostics
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL LEADERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)
- The United States (30)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (22)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xjx6m5/cardiovascular
