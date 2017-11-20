Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Markets, 2024: ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders & Others - Global Strategic Business Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:

ECG Systems

Holter Monitors

Implantable Loop Recorders

Others

The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:



BioTelemetry, Inc. ( USA )

) BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Boston Scientific Corporation ( USA )

) GE Healthcare UK Ltd. (UK)

Koninklijke Philips N.V, ( USA )

) Medtronic Plc. ( USA )

) Mortara Instrument, Inc. ( USA )

) Nihon Kohden Corporation ( Japan )

) Philips Healthcare ( USA )

) Schiller AG ( Switzerland )

) Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. ( USA )

) St. Jude Medical, Inc. ( USA )

) Welch Allyn ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Cardiovascular Diseases: Facts & Figures

CVD Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices on a High Growth Trajectory

The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

ECG Systems Lead the CVD Diagnostics and Monitoring Market

Competitive Scenario

Holter Monitoring Systems: An Established Market, Facing Threats

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices

A Comparison of Holter and Other Devices

Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices

A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG Systems- Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT

Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event Monitoring Systems

Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT

Competitive Landscape

Implantable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth

ECG Management Systems: Integral for Data Storage



2. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

A Major Growth Driver

Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population Drives Demand

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Cardiac Monitoring Market

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring Devices Demand



3. SELECT PRODUCT TRENDS/ADVANCEMENTS

Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances

Disposable Devices

the New Trend in Holter Monitors

ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT): A Potential Threat to Holter Monitors

Innovations in Remote ECG Monitoring

Advancements in ECG Management Systems

Third-Party Integration

GE Muse Version 9 ECG Management System

Mobile Access for ECG Waveforms

Others Advancements in ECG Management Systems



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Holter Monitoring Systems

An Overview

Holter ECG Recording Procedure

Applications of Holter Monitors

Segmentation

Cardiac Event Monitoring

Symptomatic Event Monitors

Auto-Trigger Monitors

Auto-Trigger, Auto-Transmit Monitors

Post Event Monitors

Implantable Cardiac Event Monitors

Key Indications Requiring Cardiac Event Monitoring

Leading Cardiac Event Monitoring Companies in the US

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors

Cardiac Event Monitor or Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Leading companies operating in the US MCT space include:

ECG Management Systems



5. SELECT LEADING/NOVEL CVD PRODUCTS

Implantable Loop Recorders

Reveal LINQ ICM (Medtronic)

Confirm Implantable Cardiac Monitor (St. Jude Medical)

BioMonitor 2 (Biotronik)

ProMRI (Biotronik)

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

1-Lead MCT Patch (LifeWatch)

Holter Monitors

Novi Patch Holter (ScottCare Corp.)

BodyGuardian Holter (Preventice Solutions, Inc.)

Other Novel Devices

Kardia (AliveCor)

MoMe Kardia (InfoBionic)

ZIO XT Patch Device (iRythm)

Zio XT Patch: A Potential Threat to Holter Technology



6. A PRELUDE TO CARDIAC DISORDERS

Heart Failure

A Fatal Attack

Cardiac Rhythm Disorders Render the Heart Powerless

Types of Arrhythmias

Atrial Fibrillation

A Common Arrhythmia

More in Women

Table 17: Types of Atrial Fibrillation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Palliative Therapies are Not Curative

Curative Therapies Can Provide Relief

Erratic Heart Rhythms: A Bane to Life

Ventricular Arrhythmias

Bradycardia

Cardiac Rhythm Management: A Market Overview



7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND INTRODUCTIONS

HeartSciences Receives CE Mark for MyoVista ECG

Cardiac Insight Receives FDA Approval for Launch of Wearable ECG Sensor

GE Healthcare Launches CardioGraphe

Lantheus Holdings and GE Healthcare Signs a Term Sheet for Worldwide Development and Commercialization of Flurpiridaz F18

BIOTRONIK Introduces CardioMessenger Smart Portable Remote Monitor for Implanted Device Patients

Philips Launches diagnostic quality web-based echo reporting in IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

Ann Arbor Launches AngioDefender

GE Healthcare Introduces Vivid iq Portable Cardiovascular Ultrasound

BioTelemetry Secures CE Marking for Holter Analysis Software

Philips Introduces IntelliSpace Cardiovascular system in Europe

Bayer HealthCare Introduces Online Cardiovascular Tool



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Philips Acquires The Spectranetics Corporation

ScImage and INVIA Announces Partnership

BioTelemetry, Inc. Acquires LifeWatch AG

Hill-Rom Acquires Mortara Instrument

Abbott Acquires ST. Jude Medical

Abbott Completes the Acquisition of Kalila Medical

Event Cardio Group Completes the Acquisition of National Cardiac Monitoring Center

Boston Scientific Corporation Acquires Certain Manufacturing Assets and Capabilities of the Neovasc, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Acquires CardiAQ

Sorin and Cyberonics Announce Name of Combined Company

Eurofins Scientific Acquires Boston Heart Diagnostics



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL LEADERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)

The United States (30)

(30) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (22)

(22) Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

