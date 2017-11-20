

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., has joined a growing list of Republican lawmakers calling on Roy Moore to drop out of the Alabama Senate race.



In an interview on 'Fox News Sunday,' Scott suggested the allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore are more credible than the former state Supreme Court Chief Justice's denials.



'What I have said in the past, I want to be very clear, is the allegations are stronger than the denial, and Roy Moore should find something else to do, which is my way of suggesting that he should not be in the race,' Scott said.



Scott argued it is in the best interest of the country and the state of Alabama for Moore to step aside, suggesting a new Republican candidate could still win the race.



'I think that there's a strong possibility with a new candidate, a new Republican candidate, a proven conservative, that we can win that race in Alabama,' Scott said.



Scott dismissed Moore's claims that the allegations are part of an effort by the Republican establishment to steal the election.



'This controversy is over the necessity of respecting women, period,' Scott said. 'This has nothing to do with establishment Republicans or politics. This has to do with the character that we want displayed in the United States of America and especially in our leadership realm.'



Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in the race to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The election is scheduled for December 12th.



Scott also commented on allegations of sexual misconduct against Democratic Senator Al Franken, D-Minn., saying an investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee is 'absolutely the right starting point.'



'All sexual harassment is inexcusable, and everyone should be punished at the same level,' Scott said.



