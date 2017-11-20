KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Big Wind Capital Inc., ("Big Wind" or the "Company") (CSE: BWC)(CSE: BWC.CN)(CNSX: BWC)(OTC PINK: BGGWF) and Hill Top Security Inc ("Hill Top") are pleased to announce that Pete Herzog, the internationally-recognized hacker, cybersecurity analyst and tactician has joined Hill Top as a consultant. Mr. Herzog is one of the world's foremost thought-leaders in cybersecurity and has strong connections throughout the cybersecurity and blockchain industries. He founded the renowned Hacker Highschool (now sponsored by IBM), co-founded the ISECOM cybersecurity research organization and has authored and co-authored books, manuals and articles to help small and medium-sized businesses create better security. Mr. Herzog will be working with Hill Top to enhance the company's cybersecurity and cryptocurrency products. Hill Top recently signed a letter of intent with Big Wind, pursuant to which Big Wind intends to acquire various interests in HTSI and its assets (the "Transaction").

Corby Marshall, CEO of Hill Top Security, said, "The addition of Pete Herzog to the Hill Top team is a huge win for us. He is one of the foremost experts in cybersecurity and blockchain, he is extremely well-connected throughout the industry and specializes in analysing and enhancing cutting edge cybersecurity technology. Our military-grade and patented cybersecurity platform has been very well received by the market, based on feedback received from our new partner, GuardSight, and we are excited by the potential of our future cryptocurrency products. Adding Pete Herzog to our team will help us to build on our unique, competitive advantages."

Pete Herzog, cybersecurity analyst and tactician, commented, "To succeed in today's cybersecurity landscape, cyberprotection has to move away from a reactive approach, towards predictive defense, such as risk scoring malicious intentions. With its advanced technology, Hill Top's cybersecurity platform and upcoming blockchain products are ahead of the curve, which is critical, because this is a very fast-moving sector in which innovation is the key to success. Hill Top has developed something special and, even more importantly, it has the team and roadmap in place to stay ahead of the field. I'm looking forward to working with them and I'm excited by what the future holds for the company."

Pete Herzog - Career Highlights

-- Founded Hacker Highschool - the first cybersafety and cybersecurity awareness program for teens. IBM sponsored a Hacker Highschool lesson called Hacking Defense to help address the estimated 1.8 million cybersecurity worker shortage(1) -- Co-founded non-profit security research organization - the Institute for Security and Open Methodologies (ISECOM) with Marta Barcelo which has been consistently 10 to 15 years ahead of the security industry in research. -- Officially commended by InfoWorld magazine and Opensource.com for contributions to cybersecurity -- Premiered "Intentification" - a process of determining intent as a means of identifying something as malicious before an attack can occur. -- Created the first security testing methodology ever published, which is known as the Open Source Security Testing Methodology Manual (OSSTMM) and provided it for free to the public. It is now an international standard downloaded 300,000 times a month. -- Released unbiased trust metrics within the 3rd version of the OSSTMM, allowing companies to add a "gut instinct" of trust to computer decisions by providing a logical alternative to that emotional response. -- Co-created the Open Source Cybersecurity Playbook to help small and medium-sized companies build better security with this well-designed, easy-to-understand how-to manual.

(1) 2017 Global Information Security Workforce Study, Frost & Sullivan and (ISC)

