TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Changfeng Energy Inc., (TSX VENTURE: CFY) ("Changfeng" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a memorandum of agreement with Waterloo University. According to the agreement, Waterloo Institution of Sustainable Energy ("WISE") of University of Waterloo will provide technical consultancy and on-site support for the Company's future projects in China and North America.

Huajun Lin, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Changfeng Energy states that "We are very excited to work with WISE. With the University's access to top talent in the field and our access to the Chinese market, we believe we can put leading research into action and help transform China into a low carbon, energy efficient economy."

WISE University of Waterloo

The Waterloo Institute for Sustainable Energy (WISE) is a recognized leader in promoting innovation through research in the development and deployment of advanced sustainable energy systems. More than 110 University of Waterloo faculty members from the faculties of Engineering, Science, Environment, and Mathematics are engaged in WISE undertaking leading edge research in sustainable energy.

