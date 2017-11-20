Kidderminster Mayor Opens New Beryl Guitar Shop

Kidderminster, ENGLAND, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On Saturday the 11th of November, Kidderminster Mayor Nicky Gale officially opened Beryl a new guitar shop in Kidderminster town centre. Locals attended in large numbers to see the Mayor and visit the town's newest independent business.

Entrepreneur and Beryl CEO Phil Preece said:

"Let's put the local community at the heart of everything that we do."

He then went on to explain a bit about the business and future plans for the town:

"After 5 successful years in the town we knew it was time to expand. Our new guitar shop has a wide range of instruments from the music industries biggest brands and also offers music lessons and repairs. We are fairly unique in the fact that we are a retailer/maker and build our own Beryl branded guitars right here in our Kidderminster workshop. The local area has a rich musical heritage and we are here to play a main role in keeping it alive. Moving forward we will be hosting in store events such as open mic nights and will be serving and championing the very best of local food and drink."

Image Links:

https://ibb.co/mTqpsm

https://ibb.co/g3z4Q6

https://ibb.co/c0wjQ6

https://ibb.co/e6nfyR

https://ibb.co/n82r56

For more information pop down to: Mercian House, 18 Coventry Street, Kidderminster.

Call the shop: +44-1562-228316, email: info@berylguitars.co.uk or visit Beryl online: www.berylguitars.co.uk