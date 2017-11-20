Talari Networks innovator of the industry's most reliable SD-WAN solution has named former SonicWall, Inc., executive Patrick Sweeney as Chief Executive Officer.

Sweeney brings a wealth of executive operating experience in high-growth network infrastructure markets, having served in multiple executive roles over his 16 years at SonicWall and Dell, Inc. Sweeney helped take network security company SonicWall private under Thoma Bravo in 2010, and in 2012 sold the company to Dell where he served as Vice President of Security Marketing in the Dell Software Group. In 2016 Sweeney helped spin out SonicWall from Dell as an independent company under private equity firm Francisco Partners.

Sweeney earned his MBA from Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business, and a BSM from Tulane University, and succeeds former CEO Mark Masur, who will remain as chairman on Talari's board of directors.

"What attracted us to Patrick was his wide-reaching experience that spans across all aspects of high tech company operations," said Masur. "His strong track record demonstrates he possesses the leadership capabilities to execute within fast-moving market transitions. As the company grows, and expands its partnerships and solution offerings, Patrick will bring an invigorated sense of purpose that will support and enhance our original vision."

Sweeney's proven success in driving solutions that solve difficult customer problems in high-growth markets comes to Talari at the right time. SD-WAN's rapid growth is being buoyed by slow, unreliable and complex long-distance networks that become a major inhibitor to business agility for enterprises and service providers worldwide.

"Talari is one of the original founders of the SD-WAN space. We have a huge base of loyal customers with thousands of deployments around the world. Our customers have given us an industry-leading Net Promoter Score, validating that our solutions and support are enterprise-class," said Sweeney, CEO, Talari. "Now the market has kicked into hyper-growth gear, timing is everything and we intend to take full advantage of this moment! We will accelerate our success by increasing our sales capacity, implementing a 100% channel model, and continuing to lead with SD-WAN technical innovations in cloud, mobility and the distributed workforce."

According to Gartner, "In 2014, startups providing SD-WAN products entered the branch office router market… In 2016, they began to achieve market traction beyond the innovators and drove the first wave of disruption. This resulted in 2016 sales of more than $100 million, forecast to grow to $1.32 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.4% over that period." (Gartner, "Overlapping Market Disruptions Are the New Normal: How Provider Behaviors Must Change," Joe Skorupa, Andrew Lerner, 21 August 2017)

IHS Markit reports that the SD-WAN market opportunity is projected to reach $3.3 billion in software and appliance revenue to SD-WAN vendors in 2021. This explosive growth is being driven by the digital transformation that enterprises and service providers are deploying throughout the world. Mobility, cloud and distributed workforces add to workloads, placing greater stress on existing private networks that lack the flexibility and lower costs that can be better achieved through aggregating broadband Internet links and intelligently routing packets via dedicated SD-WAN conduits.

"SD-WAN adoption continues to accelerate, and the list of service providers, VARs, SIs, and regional players lining up to offer SD-WAN services using third-party vendor overlay continues to multiply," said Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., senior research director and advisor of cloud and data center research practice for IHS Markit, a global business information provider. In a recent IHS Markit report,* service provider respondents indicated SD-WAN is a top use case for SDN NFV, signaling a strong need for SD-WAN vendors to establish strong channel partnerships.

Talari is charting its strategic business growth by expanding its investments in sales coverage and operations focused on the channel. The company is committed to engaging more deeply and working more closely with MSP and systems integrator channel partners to increase their business opportunities and sales pipeline.

"As a cloud solutions and managed service provider in a hybrid-cloud marketplace, partnering with the right SD-WAN solution provider is critical to our business," said Jim Masterson, CEO of LightEdge Solutions "Thus, it's essential to have the right partners, because we're building business-critical services around their solutions. I'm confident we have the right solution with the Talari platform, which enables us to deliver invaluable best-of-breed SD-WAN managed services to our customers."

About Talari

Talari is the original innovator of SD-WAN (Software-Defined WAN) technology, helping multi-site organizations transform their remote and branch-office networks by intelligently allocating more bandwidth at less cost, while delivering superior QoS for greater business continuity, operational agility and application control. Talari provides a 'failsafe' SD-WAN solution offering dynamic capacity, improved reliability and greater quality of experience. Our patented hardware and virtual solutions have proven so effective at delivering optimal WAN-path determination that Talari is uniquely trusted to broker real-time, VoIP traffic in large metro 911-emergency contact centers. Talari provides the most resilient and responsive edge network, delivering stable and redundant packet-level performance across hybrid-cloud IT infrastructures, regardless of the underlying transport technology or application architecture. Talari is deployed in over 400 customers in 40 different countries with more than 9,000 aggregated SD-WAN sites.

To learn more about Talari, visit www.talari.com.

*Information based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, 2017 Carrier SDN Strategies Global Service Provider Survey. Information is not an endorsement of Talari. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own risk. Visit technology.ihs.com for more details.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005765/en/

Contacts:

for Talari Networks

Peter Brooks, 415-425-4225

peterjbrooks@msn.com

or

Peter Rennison, +44 (0) 1442 245030 (UK)