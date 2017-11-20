Mayor Dirk Hilbert and the Office of Economic Development discussed continued synergy on technology development, leveraging both San Diego's and Dresden's technology contributions in the communications R&D space.

Firefly Wireless Networks, a manufacturer of Visible Light Communications (VLC) LiFi products, announced that the company received a visit from Dresden, Germany Mayor Dirk Hilbert and Dr. Robert Franke, Director of Economic Development. Firefly management met with the Dresden officials at its San Diego headquarters and discussed Firefly's continued success utilizing both U.S. engineers and the German-based engineering team of Firefly venture partner Teleconnect GmbH of Dresden which is led by Dr. Andreas Bluschke, who also serves as Firefly's Chief Technology Officer.

"We are honored and delighted that Dresden Mayor Dirk Hilbert and Dr. Robert Franke took the time to visit Firefly and discuss ongoing cooperation on growing Firefly's business by utilizing resources and talent on both sides of the Atlantic," said Dr. Heinz Willebrand, CEO of Firefly Wireless Networks. "During our meeting, we demonstrated our latest SecureLink 2.0 LiFi solution that uses ceiling-mounted access points which transmit to tabletop units using light instead of radio frequency WiFi transmission, which is prone to eavesdropping, interference, and RF congestion. This creates a much more secure wireless network ideal for corporate and government conference rooms, as well as for applications in which data transmission speed and unsurpassed signal security are essential."

Firefly also recently demonstrated its Gigabit capacity LiFi system-which is the world's fastest commercially available LiFi solution-at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin.

"Firefly Wireless Networks, which has emerged as a leading manufacturer of Visible Light Communications and LiFi solutions, is an excellent example of cross-Atlantic cooperation between American firms and companies in Germany," said Dresden Mayor Dirk Hilbert. "International technology companies have invested EUR 4.5 billion in the high-tech hub Dresden and we are excited to play a role in one of the hottest technology trends emerging today-LiFi communications-which utilize light to transmit data rather than WiFi."

About Firefly Wireless Networks

Firefly Wireless Networks LLC is a manufacturer of Visible Light Communications (VLC), also known as LiFi. Firefly is owned by LightPointe, Teleconnect, and a multibillion dollar VC firm in Silicon Valley.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005295/en/

Contacts:

Todd Easterling

PR@FireflyWirelessNetworks.com