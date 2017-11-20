Future of Digital Banking Markets Report 2017 - Global Markets, Trends & Roadmap

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report on the 'Future of Digital Banking' offers banks looking to invest in their digital banking initiatives, and fintech companies looking to address this market, a single source of information and objective assessments of the current and emerging market trends, and the roadmap for digital banking.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the market, the opportunities in digital banking, the ecosystems and emerging models and a brief profile of players across internet & mobile banking, cloud service, mobile wallet, payment gateway, Crypto-currencies, Big data and security service providers.

Select case studies covered in the report include OCBC's Frank Bank, Kbank, Capital One, Tennesse Bank, Nationwide, CCB Asia, mBank, Mercantile Bank, ING. NAB, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, Wells Fargo, Santander bank, BNY Mellon, Atom Bank, Capital One, ANZ and BBVA-Simple among others.

1. Executive summary

1.1. Abstract

1.2. Key Findings and Takeaways

1.2.1. Outlook for Digital Banking

1.2.2. Main Challenges for Banks

1.2.3. Roadmap for Digital Banking



2. Global Banking: Market Mapping

2.1. The Changing Model of Banking

2.1.1. Defining the Banking Market

2.1.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast

2.1.3. Emerging Key Success Factors (KSFs) in the Digital Banking Era

2.2. Digital Banking: Drivers and Trends

2.2.1. Key Drivers

2.2.2. Current Trends in Digital Banking

2.2.3. Emerging Trends in Digital Banking



3. Opportunity Analysis in Digital Banking

3.1. Capturing and Servicing New Customers

3.1.1. Customer Segmentation

3.1.2. Digital Techniques and Tools

3.2. Increasing Revenues and Reducing Costs

3.2.1. Revenue Levers

3.2.2. Cost Levers

3.3. Managing Multiple Channels and Cross-Channel Customer Experiences

3.3.1. Enablers

3.3.2. New Digital Banking Models

3.4. Challenges

3.4.1. Competitors and New Entrants

3.4.2. Disruption

3.4.3. Margin Erosion



4. Roadmap for Digital Banking

4.1. IT Requirements for Digital Banking

4.1.1. Partnership between Business and Technology

4.1.2. Continuous Solutions-Based Process

4.1.3. Infrastructure

4.1.4. Simplified Technology Ecosystem

4.1.5. Advanced Analytics and Data Management

4.2. Cyber Security

4.2.1. Identifying Critical Business Assets

4.2.2. Developing Strategies Specific to Business Assets

4.2.3. Aligning Existing Processes with Evolving Needs

4.2.4. Enhancing the IT environment

4.2.5. Sophisticated Testing and War Gaming

4.3. Organizational Models

4.3.1. Digital Teams within Business Units

4.3.2. Shared Digital Center across Multiple Business Units

4.3.3. Independent Innovation Center Outside the Bank



5. Digital Banking Eco-system

5.1. Digital Banking Ecosystem and Business Models

5.1.1. Digital-only Banking

5.1.2. Multichannel Banking

5.1.3. Digital-centric Banking

5.2. Leading Digital Banking Initiatives - Successes and Failures

5.2.1. Traditional Banks

5.2.2. New digital banking entities

5.3. Digital Banking Enablers

5.3.1. FinTech Companies

5.3.1.1. Avoka

5.3.1.2. Backbase

5.3.1.3. Cisco

5.3.1.4. CR2 Ltd

5.3.1.5. FIS-SunGard

5.3.1.6. Infosys....

5.3.1.7. Intellect Design Arena

5.3.1.8. Misys

5.3.1.9. Oracle Banking Platform

5.3.1.10. SAP

5.3.1.11. Silverlake Axis

5.3.1.12. TCS Digital

5.3.1.13. VAYANA

5.3.1.14. VeriPark

5.3.2. Internet and Mobile Banking

5.3.2.1. Alkami

5.3.2.2. Appway

5.3.2.3. Comarch

5.3.2.4. Crealogix

5.3.2.5. D+H

5.3.2.6. Fiserv

5.3.2.7. Finantix

5.3.2.8. Monitise

5.3.2.9. Malauzai

5.3.2.10. Megasol Technologies

5.3.2.11. New Access

5.3.2.12. SAB Group

5.3.2.13. SIA

5.3.2.14. Temenos Connect

5.3.2.15. Tyfone

5.3.2.16. Ubiquiem

5.3.3. Cloud Service Providers

5.3.3.1. Amazon Web Service (AWS)

5.3.3.2. Google Cloud

5.3.3.3. IBM SoftLayer

5.3.3.4. Microsoft Cloud

5.3.3.5. Q2

5.3.3.6. QTS

5.3.3.7. VMWare Cloud

5.3.4. Mobile Wallets and Payment Gateways

5.3.4.1. Mobile Wallets

5.3.4.1.1. Alipay

5.3.4.1.2. Apple Pay

5.3.4.1.3. Google Wallet

5.3.4.1.4. Android Pay

5.3.4.1.5. Paytm Wallet

5.3.4.2. Payment Gateways

5.3.4.2.1. First Data

5.3.4.2.2. PayPal

5.3.5. Big Data Analytics

5.3.5.1. Ayasdi

5.3.5.2. Altiscale

5.3.5.3. D3 Technology, Inc

5.3.5.4. MapR

5.3.5.5. Tableau Software

5.3.5.6. Teradata

5.3.6. Cryptocurrencies

5.3.6.1. Bitcoin

5.3.7. Security Providers

5.3.7.1. CA Arcot RiskFort



6. Conclusion and outlook



7. IBS Journal Exclusive - Digital Banking articles

7.1. Challenger Banks - Building good banks

7.2. Risk Analytics in Capital Markets - Risky business

7.3. Robo Advisers - Moving on up

7.4. Analytics and Emerging Tech - Analysing the future

7.5. Retail Analytics - Big Data lessons

7.6. Challenger Banks- Rise of the neo-banks

7.7. Mobile Banking - Riding the Wave

7.8. Digital Banking - myths and realities

7.9. Global Banking Technology- Tech is trending



8. IBS Journal Exclusive - Digital Banking Interview

8.1. Riteesh Singh, Misys

8.2. Jurgen Vroegh, ING Bank

8.3. Eugene Danilkis, Mambu

8.4. Sicco Boomsma, ING Bank

8.5. Fabian Flatz, Telleroo

8.6. Balazs Gati, K&H Bank

8.7. Dharmesh Mistry, Temenos

8.8. Francesca Gandolfo, OakNorth Bank

8.9. Shahrokh Moinian, Deutsche Bank

8.10. Katharine Budd, NOW Money

8.8. Jouk Pleiter, Backbase

