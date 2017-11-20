

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Germany is in a political turmoil as the talks for a coalition to form next government failed. This will push either Angela Merkel to form a minority government or the country to go for a fresh polls. The political deadlock in Germany has raised many concerns and stocks markets across the globe are reacting to the situation.



After the collapse of the talks, Merkel met the German President Frank Walter Steinmeier. She said, 'As the Chancellor, I will do everything to come out of this difficult time.'



After meeting with the Chancellor, Steinmeier said that the country's parties had responsibility to try to form a government.



The Liberal Free Democratic Party or FDP decided to end the talks with the Merkel's Christian Democratic Union or CDU, the largest party in the parliament on disagreements on policy issues. The main difference between the parties is immigration policies.



Merkel has been welcoming Syrian refugees and she was for any number of immigrants to the country. While other parties were looking for a cap on immigrants. The discussions have been going on for more than four weeks. Political observers think that Merkel might initiate another round of talks with the FDP.



Of the 709 seats in the German Parliament, CDU and its sister party Christian Democratic Union have got 246 seats together, SPD has 153 seats, AfD 94 seat, Left 69, Green 67 and FDP 80 seats.



CDU and CSU have won 32.5 percent of votes in the September election. SPD won 20 percent while the Alternative For Germany or AfD got 13.5 percent and FDP 10.5 percent. Left parties got 9.5 percent of votes, while Greens party got 9.5 percent votes.



Merkel has been serving as the Chancellor of Germany for the last 12 years. The latest win would have offered her the fourth term as the Chancellor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX