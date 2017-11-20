

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery retailer Trader Joe's has recalled several packaged salads after a supplier found shards of glass and hard plastic inside.



The company said the affected products are its white meat chicken salad, curried white chicken deli salad and turkey cranberry apple salad.



Trader Joe's in a statement said its 'supplier has notified us that the following fresh salads-sold only in the states listed-with date codes USE BY 11/10 through 11/21 and the U.S.D.A. 'INSPECTED' code P-40299 may contain pieces of glass/hard plastic.'



Trader Joe's said products with other 'inspected' codes were not affected because they were created at separate sites.



All potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves and destroyed.



The retailer has asked its customers who have purchased any of these fresh salads with the affected codes to not eat it. Customers are urged to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.



