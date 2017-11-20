Global Smart Weapons Markets 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Smart Weapons, Research and Development, and Innovation in IT

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Smart Weapons: Key Trends and Future Outlook 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Increasing demand for smart weapons, research and development, and innovation in IT (Hardware and Software) are major factors that are likely to influence smart weapons growth during 2018-2022. The US, China, and Russia are projected to have highest demand for smart weapons. Smart missiles and bombs, smart sensors, and smart munitions will attract the large amount of investment over the next four years. Additionally, companies are currently concentrating research and development activity on missile, optical, and GPS technology due to the increase in network-centric warfare across the globe.
Smart weapons: Key Trends and Future Outlook 2018-2022 is a report of an extensive survey drawn from exclusive panel of industry respondents. These respondents are drawn from the SDI Industry Insight Panel, an exclusive industry panel covering business professionals worldwide. Comprehensive desk research was also conducted across defense industry sources with a focus on examining the key trends and outlook for smart weapons during 2018-2022. The report also highlights the factors that will influence smart weapons growth during 2018-2022 and the key challenges to developing smart weapons during 2018-2022.
The report further examines executives' opinions on key drivers of smart weapons during 2018-2022. The report also presents executives' opinions on expected changes in investment in smart weapons during the next four years, including key factors and major barriers for developing smart weapons during 2018-2022. It also highlights key potential markets to invest in and areas for technological advancement in smart weapons over the next four years.
Scope
- Globally, 85% of executives anticipate high or very high impact of smart weapons on defense industry over the next four years
- In total, 68% of executives highlight that that research and development is the key factor that would influence the growth of the smart weapons market during 2018-2022
- Globally, 38% of executives indicate 10% to 25% increase in the demand for smart weapons over the next four years
- 58% executive from large-sized companies project the highest demand for smart weapons in China over the next four years
- Three-quarters of executives from large-sized companies anticipate smart sensors to attract more investment over the next four years
- Globally, 74% of executive indicate smart missile and bombs will attract the largest amount of investment over the next four years
Key Topics Covered
- Smart Weapons: Impact on defense industry
- Global impact of smart weapons on defense industry
- Key factors likely to influence smart weapon market in 2018-2022
- Key challenges likely to affect smart weapons in 2018-2022
- Defense Budget for smart weapons: key challenges and impact for smart weapons budget
- Comparison of defense budget for smart weapons from 2013-2017 to 2018-2022
- Defense budget for smart weapons and the impact of revenue generated by the supplier
- Key challenges to be faced by smart weapons aftermath of defense budget cuts
- Clients willingness to pay for smart weapons during 2018-2022
- Competitive price structure for smart weapons
- Smart weapons: Future Demand for smart weapons
- Global demand for smart weapons during 2018-2022
- Platforms that exhibit highest demand for smart weapons during 2018-2022
- Major smart weapon technology that is projected to attract investment during 2018-2022
- Major smart weapon technology focus towards research and development during 2018-2022
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Harris Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mazagon Dock Limited
- Orbital ATK, Inc.,
- The Boeing Company
- ZALA AERO Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dfbld7/smart_weapons
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716