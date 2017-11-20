Global Smart Weapons Markets 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Smart Weapons, Research and Development, and Innovation in IT

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Smart Weapons: Key Trends and Future Outlook 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Increasing demand for smart weapons, research and development, and innovation in IT (Hardware and Software) are major factors that are likely to influence smart weapons growth during 2018-2022. The US, China, and Russia are projected to have highest demand for smart weapons. Smart missiles and bombs, smart sensors, and smart munitions will attract the large amount of investment over the next four years. Additionally, companies are currently concentrating research and development activity on missile, optical, and GPS technology due to the increase in network-centric warfare across the globe.

Smart weapons: Key Trends and Future Outlook 2018-2022 is a report of an extensive survey drawn from exclusive panel of industry respondents. These respondents are drawn from the SDI Industry Insight Panel, an exclusive industry panel covering business professionals worldwide. Comprehensive desk research was also conducted across defense industry sources with a focus on examining the key trends and outlook for smart weapons during 2018-2022. The report also highlights the factors that will influence smart weapons growth during 2018-2022 and the key challenges to developing smart weapons during 2018-2022.

The report further examines executives' opinions on key drivers of smart weapons during 2018-2022. The report also presents executives' opinions on expected changes in investment in smart weapons during the next four years, including key factors and major barriers for developing smart weapons during 2018-2022. It also highlights key potential markets to invest in and areas for technological advancement in smart weapons over the next four years.



Scope

Globally, 85% of executives anticipate high or very high impact of smart weapons on defense industry over the next four years

In total, 68% of executives highlight that that research and development is the key factor that would influence the growth of the smart weapons market during 2018-2022

Globally, 38% of executives indicate 10% to 25% increase in the demand for smart weapons over the next four years

58% executive from large-sized companies project the highest demand for smart weapons in China over the next four years

over the next four years Three-quarters of executives from large-sized companies anticipate smart sensors to attract more investment over the next four years

Globally, 74% of executive indicate smart missile and bombs will attract the largest amount of investment over the next four years

Key Topics Covered

Smart Weapons: Impact on defense industry Global impact of smart weapons on defense industry Key factors likely to influence smart weapon market in 2018-2022 Key challenges likely to affect smart weapons in 2018-2022 Defense Budget for smart weapons: key challenges and impact for smart weapons budget Comparison of defense budget for smart weapons from 2013-2017 to 2018-2022 Defense budget for smart weapons and the impact of revenue generated by the supplier Key challenges to be faced by smart weapons aftermath of defense budget cuts Clients willingness to pay for smart weapons during 2018-2022 Competitive price structure for smart weapons Smart weapons: Future Demand for smart weapons Global demand for smart weapons during 2018-2022 Platforms that exhibit highest demand for smart weapons during 2018-2022 Major smart weapon technology that is projected to attract investment during 2018-2022 Major smart weapon technology focus towards research and development during 2018-2022 Appendix

Companies Mentioned



General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mazagon Dock Limited

Orbital ATK, Inc.,

The Boeing Company

ZALA AERO Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dfbld7/smart_weapons





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716