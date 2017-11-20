BMO Financial Group Names Brett Pitts as its New Chief Digital Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group announced today that it has appointed Brett Pitts to the newly created position of Chief Digital Officer, effective November 30.

In this role, Brett will lead the bank's digital portfolio and oversee North American digital experiences and channels - building on the momentum BMO has generated by accelerating itsdigital agenda to deliver an industry leading customer experience and encourage digital adoption for self-service transactions.

"Brett is known for his deep industry expertise and for delivering innovative digital banking solutions," said Cameron Fowler, President, North American Personal and Business Banking, BMO Financial Group. "I am excited to have Brett join BMO and look forward to partnering with him to redefine our banking experiences and leverage the transformative power of digital across the bank."

Brett joins BMO from Wells Fargo where he spent the past 17 years in a number of progressively senior roles within its Digital Channels group. He was most recently the Executive Vice President and Group Head of Digital, responsible for all aspects of the bank's digital channels and experiences.

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America.

