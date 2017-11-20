OnSolve Wins 2017 BCI Global Award For Continuity and Resilience Innovation of the Year

Leading global Emergency Mass Notification Services (EMNS) provider recognized for innovative solutions that enhance business continuity and resiliency

ORMOND BEACH, Florida, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --OnSolve, a leading global provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based critical communication solutions for enterprise, SMB, and government customers, today announced it received the prestigious 2017 Business Continuity Institute (BCI) Global Award for Continuity and Resilience Innovation of the Year. The award was presented to OnSolve on November 7th, at the BCI World Conference in London.

The BCI Global Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of business continuity and resilience professionals and technology organizations worldwide, and award winners were selected from regional winners across the globe. In September, OnSolve received the regional BCI Americas Continuity and Resilience Innovation 2017 Award, which recognizes the best, brightest and most innovative companies in the continuity and resilience industry across the U.S.

"To be recognized not only among peers in the U.S., but now globally, is a testament to our focus on developing innovative solutions that help clients ensure business continuity, disaster recovery, and ultimately address the increasingly complex threat landscape they face each day," said Daniel Graff-Radford, Chief Product Officer, OnSolve. "We are honored to receive the BCI Global Award."

OnSolve launched several innovative features in the last year designed to assist client communications that directly impact business continuity:



CodeRED

Two-Way Messaging (TWM). The addition of TWM allows clients to interact directly with their staff and stakeholders through a secure, web-based solution while also allowing for responses and/or two-way dialogue via email and text message. Two-way communication provides decision-makers with the important feedback, details, and information they need to judge a situation and deliver the best possible direction.



Foreign Language Message Translation (FLMT). Supporting voice and text fonts in over 20 different languages, FLMT provides a broader reach for diverse communities powered by the industry-leading Microsoft Translator. This ensures that everyone receives critical information in a language they understand.



Send Word Now



SWN Locate. This feature allows system administrators to select a geographic area on a map and send alerts to recipients who are physically located within the selected boundaries through a "geo-fence" technology that ensures privacy. Locate permits companies that have a mobile workforce to alert employees entering an area of a potential risk to their safety without continuous location monitoring.



MIR3

Placeholders. Blank fields are reserved in saved notifications that allow users to create custom notification templates. The resulting templated messages require minimal effort or editing to send. This increases the speed of launching notifications and reduces the possibility of errors in the message.



Ad Hoc reporting gives clients maximum flexibility to review and analyze the results of sent messages. Clients are able to create custom queries, filter by specific search criteria, add calculated fields, and choose the data to include in a variety of reports

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading global provider of SaaS-based critical communication solutions for enterprise, SMB, and government customers. The company's cloud-based software communications platform provides seamless and easy-to-deploy solutions for the exchange of critical information among organizations, their people, devices and external entities with use cases designed to save lives, enhance revenue and reduce costs. The MIR3 solution from OnSolve is the most complete solution available for large enterprises and federal agencies seeking to manage critical events or natural disasters effective through the transmission of critical information and instructions. The company's CodeRED' solution provides high-speed notification services capable of reaching millions of people in minutes, and has applied its mission critical capabilities to government, commercial, healthcare and other end markets.. More information can be found on the company's website at www.onsolve.com.