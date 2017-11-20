OCEAN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- NCWC Inc., one of the Nation's most prominent administrators of automotive service agreements, today announced that it has bolstered its team by welcoming Charles K. Miller as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Miller brings three decades of relevant experience to his role on the management team at NCWC, which has been in business for over 20 years and is known for its superior customer service standards.

Miller's extensive background includes his work serving on the boards of several notable organizations, including Tekmark Global Solutions, InterCloud Systems and Notis Global Inc. As CFO of Tekmark Global since 1997, Miller oversaw financial operation for the organization's key services including consulting, communications and technology.

"We are proud to welcome Charles Miller to our management team, and look forward to his partnership and counsel as he helps steer NCWC towards consolidating our position in the industry and expanding our market share," says NCWC President and CEO Michael Shaftel. "Charles' vast experience will be deeply valuable as our board looks to adopt effective operational strategies that boost profits and enhance the value of service agreements offered to customers. We are confident that current and new policyholders, including partners, will benefit from his contributions to our firm."

Miller received his undergraduate degree and also earned an MBA from Rider University, and is a Certified Public Accountant. Some of the additional companies he has worked for include JCPenney Catalog, Engelhard Corporation and Concurrent Computer Corporation.

About NCWC, Inc.

Thousands of Americans have taken advantage of NCWC's well-formulated plans to ensure worry-free motoring. NCWC's service agreements are designed to suit the coverage needs of wide variety of customers. In addition, they are affordable and flexible. The administrator has established a solid reputation on the market by hiring highly qualified employees who are committed to ensuring customer satisfaction.

The extended warranty plans offer includes engine coverage, powertrain and more. The plans come with additional benefits, such as roadside assistance, car rental, transfer coverage, lockout assistance, unlimited claims per policyholder, trip interruption cover and national coverage.

Some of the innovative features introduced by NCWC have revolutionized the automotive service agreement industry. The company's high-powered team of experts has been at the forefront of creating new strategies and innovative automotive insurance products. This has benefited clients in various ways while helping the entity stand out in a competitive market. For more information, please visit www.ncwcinc.com.

