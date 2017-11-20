Military Radars Market Worth 15.42 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Military Radars Market by Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, Duplexer, Display, Digital Signal Processor), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space), End User, Type, Frequency Band, Dimension, Range, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" , published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 13.06 Billion in 2017 to USD 15.42 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.38% during the forecast period. The changing nature of modern warfare is one of the most important factors driving the demand for military radars across the globe. The threat of nuclear ballistic missiles has led to the development of new generation radars for various advanced air defense systems. The changing nature of aerial warfare has also led to the increased acquisition of advanced military radars by various countries, to defend against various aerial and ground threats.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse66 Market Data Tables and32 Figures spread through275Pages and in-depth TOC on"Military Radars Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/military-radar-market-51422570.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Based on platform, the land segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on platform, the land segment is expected to account for the largest share of the military radars market between 2017 and 2022. The increased expenditure on diverse air defense systems by various countries, such as the US, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and India, has contributed to the growth of this segment's market.

Based on range, the long range segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on range, the long range segment of the military radars market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of long range radars for various air defense systems, including in various airborne early warning aircraft.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=51422570

Based on application, the air & missile defense segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the air & missile defense segment is projected to lead the military radars market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increased investments by countries, such as the US, China, Iran, India, Russia, North Korea, and France for the development of advanced missile defense systems.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the military radars market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the military radars market from 2017 to 2022. This region is expected to account for the largest share of the military radars market during the forecast period. Regional tensions and increase in the defense spending of emerging economies are factors fueling the growth of the military radars market in the Asia Pacific region.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=51422570

Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Saab (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Leonardo (Italy), Lockheed Martin (US), Terma (Denmark), and BAE Systems (UK) are some of the key players operating in the of military radars market.

Browse Related Reports

Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market by Range (Short, Medium, Long & Strategic System), Application (Ballistic Missile Defense, Conventional), Platform (Ground Based, Naval, Airborne) & by Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/air-missile-defense-radar-market-140105037.html

Rocket and Missile Market by Type (Missile, Rocket), Launch Mode (Surface-to-Surface, Surface-to-Air, Air-to-Air, Air-to-Surface, Subsea-to-Surface), Propulsion (Solid, Liquid, Hybrid, Scramjet, Turbojet, Ramjet) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/rocket-missile-market-203298804.html

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace & Defence Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets