TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Changfeng Energy Inc., (TSX VENTURE: CFY) ("Changfeng" or "the Company"), an energy provider in China, announces that on December 6-8th, 2017, the premier Sanya International Energy Forum (SIEF) co-hosted by China Association of Policy Science, China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation, and Changfeng will be held in Sanya, Hainan, China. The Chinese National Energy Administration, Hainan Provincial National Development and Reform Commission, and the municipal Sanya government have also given their full support in creating the Forum.

The 2017 Forum with the theme of Diversified Green Energy Development under "The Belt and Road" initiative, will cover clean energy topics such as natural gas, biomass, hydrogen energy, etc. More than 200 attendants from government, domestic and foreign enterprises and universities will congregate at the forum to share visionary perspectives on energy. Corporate and academia attendants to the Forum includes representatives from the Sinopec Group, CNPC, Mitsubishi Chemical, the EDF Group, China Overseas Holdings Limited, Shell, Tsinghua University, University of Waterloo, etc.

Huajun Lin, the Company's CEO and Chairman of the Board states that "In co-founding the Sanya International Forum, Changfeng has gained a wider access domestically and globally in terms of potential strategic partners. I look forward to the Forum and believe that this will help accelerate Changfeng's strategic shift into sustainable energy."

