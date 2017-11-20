Global Head-up Displays Technologies and Markets 2016-2022 - Evolution of HUD Technologies, HUD Timeline, Segmentation of HUDs & Value Chain Analysis

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Head-Up Displays: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Report Includes

50 data tables and 30 additional tables.

An overview of the global market for head-up displays and related technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Information on how the development of HUDs are becoming integrated with advanced features like augmented reality, voice and gesture control, and 3D imaging

Details on the market's drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities for growth

Insight into the industry's value chain, product trends, competitive landscape, leading players and their key developments, strategies, and profiles

The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status and future prospects for HUDs used in different industries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (ROW). The ROW region includes all countries in the Middle East and Africa.



The values presented in the forecast tables represent the sales (in millions of dollars) of HUDs in end-use product markets. All growth rates mentioned in the tables and the text are based on the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 through 2022. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



The market is categorized by HUD component, application and regional market. The estimated values have been derived from the total revenues of the manufacturers.



The report also has a detailed analysis of the major HUD vendors as well as corporate profiles.



Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Definition

Evolution of HUD Technologies

HUD Timeline

Segmentation of HUDs

Value Chain Analysis

4: Global Market Breakdown

Global Market for Head-up Displays

Global Market for HUD Components by End-user Industry

Global Market for HUD Components by Region

Global Market for HUDs in Aviation

Global Market for HUDs in Defense Aviation

Global Market for HUDs in Civil Aviation

Global Market for Automotive HUDs

Global Market for Automotive HUDs by Type

Global Market for HUDs in End-user Industries by Region

Global Market for HUDs in End-user Industries, by Component

Global Market for Components of HUDs in Aviation, by Region

Global Market for Components of HUDs in Automobiles, by Region

5: North American Market for HUDs

The Market for HUDs in North America

North American Market for HUDs, by Component

North American Market for HUDs, by End-user Industry

North American Market for HUDs in Aviation, by End-user Industry

North American Market for HUDs in Defense Aviation, by End-user Industry

North American Market for HUDs in Automobiles, by End-user Industry

North American Market for HUDs in Automobiles, by Type

North American Market for End Users of HUDs, by Country

North American Market for HUDs in Aviation, by Country

North American Market for HUDs in Automobiles, by Country

6: Industry Drivers

Growth of Automotive Industry

Growth of the Aircraft Industry

7: Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc.

Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

Audi Ag

Bae Systems

Bayerische Motoren Werke (Bmw) Ag

Bosch

Continental Ag

Daimler Ag

Delphi Automotive Llp

Denso Corp.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Esterline Technologies

Garmin International Inc.

General Motors

Harman International Industries Inc.

Honeywell Aerospace

Hyundai Motor Co.

Ileja Tech Co. Ltd.

Innolux

Jabil Circuit Inc.

Johnson Controls

Microoled

Microvision Inc.

Navdy

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corp.

Peugeot Citroen

Pioneer Corp.

Recon Instruments

Rockwell Collins

Saab Group

Selex Es S.P.A

Syndiant Inc.

Thales Group

Toshiba Corp.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Visteon Corp.

Vuzix Corp.

Yazaki Corp.

