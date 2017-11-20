EY and Concur to collaborate on the first fully integrated tax and immigration solution for business travelers

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EY and Concur, an SAP company and the world's leading providers of travel, expense and invoice management solutions, have worked together to develop an offering for clients that helps global business travelers manage tax and immigration compliance risks via the Concur App Center. The collaboration is an extension of the existing strategic alliance between EY and SAP.

Driven by demand EY and Concur clients, the new end-to-end business travel solution is the first of its kind and provides real-time immigration and tax assessments to business travelers. The integrated offering will capture relevant travel and business activity data within Concur. Using EY tax and immigration technology, the integration analyzes the data to make a real-time assessment of a business traveler's tax and immigration obligations before they travel.

By linking directly to real-time data within the Concur Travel and Expense platform, EY clients will be able to receive robust, real-time analytics into their domestic and international cross-border tax obligations. This seamless integration will give organizations increased visibility into potential risks before they occur, with no additional effort required from their travelers.

Michael Bertolino, EY Global People Advisory Services Leader, says:

"Business travel is vital for our EY clients around the world, and workforce mobility is an important driver of competitive advantage, as well as an operational necessity. The new offering helps us ensure that tax and immigration issues don't impede employees from doing business when they are on the move. By harnessing the collective power of of 10,000 EY professionals providing EY People Advisory Services, we will work together with Concur to support clients with a unique experience when it comes to managing business traveler risks."

Mike Eberhard, President, Concur, says:

"We want to make it easy for companies to adjust and adapt to the increasingly complex demands associated with global business travel-related tax and immigration. As Concur's customers currently operate and expand globally, it's important that we not only continue to innovate, but also work closely with industry leaders like EY to meet our clients' current and future needs."

The integrated solution will be available globally in the Concur App Center for EY clients as well as Concur's.

With more than 160 pre-built integrations with Concur Travel, Expense and Invoice products, as well as connections to popular apps, the Concur App Center delivers innovative functionality in key categories such as finance, regulatory compliance, enterprise identity, traveler productivity, travel management and much more. For more information, visit: https://www.concur.com/app-center.

